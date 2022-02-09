This week Glenn Garland talks with editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle about her work on the Oscar Nominated film “Belfast”

On todays episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn talks with “Belfast” editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle. You likely know Úna from her editing work on shows such as “The Crown” and “Three Girls” and for the upcoming feature “Death on the Nile.” Úna has also been nominated for an ACE Eddie for “Belfast.” Enjoy the episode!

Thanks again to ACE for partnering with us on this podcast, check out their website for more.

