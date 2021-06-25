Join us for a new, editing focused, podcast hosted by Glenn Garland and in partnership with American Cinema Editors. In this first episode, Glenn talks with editors Dody Dorn, ACE & Carlos Castillon about the Netflix film “Army of the Dead”

The Editors on Editing Podcasts brings the fantastic conversations that Glenn Garland has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Glenn talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

We are very excited to bring Glenn on to host this audio version of his ever popular series “Editors on Editing.” This new podcast, in partnership with the fantastic folks over at American Cinema Editors (ACE), brings Glenns conversations with your favorite editors directly to you through the Art of the Frame Podcast feed.

On this episode we have editors Dody Dorn, ACE and first assistant editor Carlos Castillon to talk about the Zach Snyder film “Army of the Dead.” Dody is an Oscar nominated editor who has had a long career in the industry with credits such as “Memento”, “The Abyss”, “Fury” and Zach Snyder’s cut of “Justice League.” Carlos was the first assistant editor on “Justice League” and “Aquaman” and an assistant editor on “Spider-Man: Far from Home” and “300: Rise of an Empire.” Make sure to check out “Army of the Dead” on Netflix!

Big thanks to ACE for partnering with us on this series.

