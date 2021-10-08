If you want to try an alternative RAW processing software you might be interested in the news from DxO: the company has a new version of its DxO PureRAW, with more options and an expanded database.

Eight cameras and 18 lenses have been added to the database of DxO’s updated solution. DxO PureRAW also 1.5 offers new options for controlling sharpness, distortion, and export configuration.

RAW processing software included with some of the key photo editors is not always the best solution to get the best results, some believe, and that’s where alternative solutions apps appear. DxO is one of them, and it promises to create high-quality images optimized for editing in Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, or other photo-editing programs compatible with the software… meaning other photo development software supporting the Linear DNG raw format.

When used before Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, or other photo editing software, DxO PureRAW demosaics and automatically removes digital noise, chromatic aberrations, unwanted vignetting, distortion, and lack of sharpness with an unmatched level of quality. By optimizing RAW images, says the company behinds the product, “DxO PureRAW offers users greater freedom over the creative editing process with Adobe solutions, resulting in more precise results and unlimited opportunity.”

So, if you’re interested in an alternative path to edit your RAW files, here are the news: a new version of the photo pre-processing software, DxO PureRAW 1.5, has been announced, and it offers new options for controlling sharpness, distortion, and export configuration. Eight cameras and 18 lenses have been added to the database of DxO’s revolutionary solution.

More flexibility, more cameras and lenses

New editing options are now available. DxO PureRAW 1.5 can now correct two lens defects, namely lack of sharpness and distortion. With this improvement, users can process photos taken with fish-eye lenses or even scenes that require moderate sharpness.

“Following the successful launch of DxO PureRAW, customers sometimes wanted to be able to ‘disengage’ some of the automatic edits,” explains Jean-Marc Alexia, VP Marketing and Strategy. “With this new version, we are offering them this flexibility.”

The new version also introduces new configuration options. DxO PureRAW 1.5 makes it easier to select export directories by automatically saving recent and favorite destinations. In addition, the preview window now includes a list of magnification factors so users can better judge the quality of their images. Finally, the software informs users of the volume of data generated and the processing time required depending on the number of images selected.

Support for new lenses and cameras is also added to DxO PureRAW 1.5. The software now supports an additional eight new cameras and 18 lenses:

Cameras

Pentax K-3 III

DJI Mavic Air 2S

DJI Mavic Mini 2

Panasonic GH5 II

Canon EOS Ra

Olympus PEN E-P7

Sony ZV-E10

Nikon Z Fc

Lenses

DJI Mavic Air 2S Lens

DJI Mavic Mini 2 Lens

Canon RF 100mm F2.8 L Macro IS USM

Canon RF 14-35mm F4 L IS USM

Irix 150mm F2.8 macro

Laowa 10mm F2 Zero-D

Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4 Pro

Zuiko Digital ED 150-400 F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO

AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm F4G ED VR with AF-S TC-14E III

AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm F4G ED VR with AF-S TC-20E III

Panasonic Lumix S 50mm F1.8

Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN C

Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art

Sigma 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro

Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD

Tamron 150-500mm F5-6.7 Di III VC VXD

DxO PureRAW 1.5 for Windows and macOS is now available for download on the DxO website. This update is free for owners of DxO PureRAW 1.0, 1.1, and 1.2. A free, 30-day trial version is also available if you want to try the photo pre-processing software.

One final note that might interest some readers: the technology used in DxO PureRAW is already present in DxO PhotoLab4, so if you already own and use the photo editing app, you have access to the RAW editing options available here.