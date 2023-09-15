Just as ARRI’s SkyPanel X releases, DoPchoice is ready with their popular range of light control accessories. The company is showing its range of products at IBC2023.

DopChoice’s Snapbags, Snapgrids & Snapbox Snoot all are ready to be used with the new ARRI SkyPanel X System, thanks to the use of Rabbit Ears mounting system.

DoPchoice is at Stand #12.F28 during the IBC2023 edition, to show its lineup of light control accessories and highlight how its popular range can be used with the newly released ARRI’s SkyPanel X. By incorporating the RABBIT EARS mounting system, SkyPanel X users have a choice of 6 compatible SNAPBAGS– Rectangular, Lantern, or Octagonal, in various sizes. Additionally, SNAPGRIDS quickly install either on the fixture front with the multifunctional SNAPBOX SNOOT, or directly around the SkyPanel X’s Hyper Optics or Dome.

The company says that “the dedicated SNAPBAG for the SkyPanel X21 attaches to the front of the fixture hardware-free, to produce broad and pleasing soft light. Different effects are created by using it with or without ARRI’s Dome. Even more looks can be achieved by applying the supplied Half Grid Cloth and Magic Cloth diffusion.”

In addition to the dedicated rectangular version, DoPchoice‘s versatile Rabbit Ears makes it easy to mount other Snapbags including the Lantern and Octagonals in 3′, 5′ and 7’ diameters. Each feature metallic interior fabric for maximum efficiency. All Snapbags set up in seconds and fold up fast into their own pouch.

The SNAPBOX-SNOOT

For more directional output there’s SNAPGRID for the SkyPanel X which attaches directly to the front of the fixture and goes right over the Hyper Optics or can be used in combination with the Dome to provide 30° directional light—free of side spill.

A new addition, designed just for the X21, is the SNAPBOX-SNOOT which provides the ultimate spill light protection from all sides in Open Face, Dome, or Hyper Optic mode. Straight-walled, this rigid fabric light director is 190mm/7.5 inches deep and quickly fits the fixture via elastic corners. When more directional output is required, the Snapgrid attaches directly to the Snoot.

These and more DoPchoice light directing tools will be shown at IBC Expo in ARRI stand #12.F28.

Snapbags, Snapboxes, Snapgrids and Rabbit Ears are manufactured by DoPchoice and TRP Worldwide and are available through authorized dealers.