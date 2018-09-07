News

DoPchoice: new tools for Arri, Astera, Hudson and Exalux at IBC 2018

DoPchoice celebrates its 10th anniversary this Autumn, and the IBC 2018 is a good place to start the celebration: introducing new tools, including their take on softboxes: the Snapbag.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes September 07, 2018

DoPchoice: new tools for Arri, Astera, Hudson and Exalux at IBC

Lighting accessary-maker DoPchoice has some new products to show at the 2018 edition of IBC: new Rabbit-Ears, Snapgrid, Snapbag,  a variety of light shaping gear for the world’s top LED light fixtures.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, DoPchoice has provided a fresh take on light refining accessories for the world’s top light fixtures since its founding in 2008 by Stefan Karle. The founder and CEO of DoPchoice is a cinematographer, who also needed/needs solutions in terms of lighting. That revealed the inventor in him. Stefan Karle has created and built lighting tools with more compact and lightweight designs, that are easier to use and faster to set-up—to meet the needs of gaffers, cinematographers and rental houses, worldwide.

DoPchoice innovations includes their take on softboxes – the Snapbag, which instantly snaps up without a complicated speedring and breaks down into a small flat pouch just as fast. The elegantly stitched Snapgrid, that maintains tight corners and affixes directly onto the front of a Snapbag, can be added on quickly. They also simplified soft box mounting with their family of Rabbit-Ears lightweight folding frames.

DoPchoice: new tools for Arri, Astera, Hudson and Exalux at IBC

The company celebrates its 10th anniversary this Autumn, and to mark a decade of creating light shaping gear for cinematographers, debuts a new Snapbag for up to 3 Astera Titan or AX1 Tubes. In keeping with the all-in-one lights, the Snapbag is fast to set up and offers a generous 4’x2’ surface to emit pleasing soft lighting. For Astera users who prefer a box-style softener, DoPchoice offers an adapter to use the snap-up 4×4 Snapbox with up to 8 Astera Tubes.

Also premiering will be the Lantern5 for Rabbit-Ears. The largest lantern- or pancake-style softener on the cine market, it is a shallow 70cm. Combining it with the Rabbit-Ears attachment system allows easily deployment on low ceilings. A blackout side-cover avoids spill light, and when ready for storage, the 5-foot Lantern collapses compactly into a tough, protective bag.

DoPchoice: new tools for Arri, Astera, Hudson and Exalux at IBC

DoPchoice also adds a 3-foot Lantern made just for the unique Redback from Hudson Spider. This lightweight softener provides quick setup and packs up compactly. Exalux is the latest brand to get custom fit versions of a DoPchoice favorite, the Snapbox, which comes in a new super shallow model. Plus, THELIGHT’s Velvet2 EVO now can take advantage of a new custom fit Snapbag and Snapgrid.

These are the highlights from DoPchoice for IBC 2018. But to see the full DoPchoice line visit their stand at IBC #12.D39, as the product line is always evolving, because, as the company notes, “the advancements come as fast as new types and brands of lights are added to the LED lighting vocabulary.”


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

LumaFusion at IBC 2018: new features and Storyblocks integration

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

LumaFusion at IBC 2018: new features and Storyblocks integration
News

LumaFusion at IBC 2018: new features and Storyblocks integration

Luma Touch broadens professional capabilities of iOS editing with LumaFusion and completes the integration...
ZHIYUN and FiLMiC offer cinema-quality stabilization to mobile filmmakers
News

ZHIYUN and FiLMiC offer cinema-quality stabilization to mobile filmmakers

Mobile filmmakers visiting IBC 2018 need to check the handheld gimbal stabilizer ZHIYUN Smooth...
RED showcases DSMC2 camera brain with three sensor options at IBC 2018
News

RED showcases DSMC2 camera brain with three sensor options at IBC 2018

RED’s “one brain, three sensors” solution will be the highlight of the company’s presence...
New ASC ARRI Educational Center, the hub to educate next-gen filmmakers
News

New ASC ARRI Educational Center, the hub to educate next-gen filmmakers

The American Society of Cinematographers will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of