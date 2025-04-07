DoPchoice, maker of light shaping gear for LED cinema lighting, announces a new Snapbag and Snapgrid in time for the release of Kino Flo’s Diva Lux4 fixture.

Engineered to help achieve smoother, softer, more directional and controllable output, the Snapbag and Snapgrid attach seamlessly to the Diva Lux4 front face to elevate light quality.

Users can direct and amplify the bright softlight of Diva Lux4 while eliminating unwanted spill simply by attaching a Snapbag (34.6 x 24 x 11.4 in / 88 x 61 x 29 cm) to it. According to DoPchoice, “the Snapbag’s silver reflective interior intensifies output, and the addition of one of two included Snapcloth diffusions, offer further light modification, allowing for greater diffused light at a controlled angle. The attachment affixes to the Diva Lux4 directly with the use of hook and loop fastening straps designed to easily secure around the light’s chassis.”

For additional directional control, the 40º Snapgrid (27.2 x 13.4 x 5.1 in / 69 x 34 x 13 cm) mounts directly to the Diva Lux4 face.The lightweight Snapbag (1.8lb/0.8kg) and Snapgrid (0.8lb/0.4kg) each pack down compactly into individual included DoPchoice carry bags for easy transport.

To see the new products in person, visit NAB Kino Flo Booth#N1059.