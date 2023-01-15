Located a short distance from Austin, Stray Vista’s Virtual Production Volume is the most technologically advanced virtual production studio of its kind within the state of Texas.

Filmmakers and content creators in Texas have a huge opportunity in terms of a studio to work, as Stray Vista has completed the build out of the largest virtual production studio in Texas.

With 40 feet in diameter, 80 feet in length, 16 feet in height, the new full-size Virtual Production Volume (VPV) wall that displays interactive, computer-generated environments whose perspectives adjust based on camera positioning distinguishes itself as the most technologically advanced – and the largest – virtual production studio of its kind within the state of Texas.

It’s not just that, as the studio also differentiates itself from other studios with an LED ceiling allowing for fully immersed lighting. A music video with notable names will be the first project to film at Stray Vista Studios this week, right after the company announced the completion of its LED volume wall installation.

“The debut of Stray Vista Studios’ Virtual Production Volume wall represents the arrival of the future of content production here in Texas,” said Nate Strayer, CEO of Stray Vista Studios. “While VPV technology has quickly emerged as the top choice for major film and television projects, branded content, commercials, and video productions, we wanted to build a lasting legacy for creatives and filmmakers in Texas with the most technologically advanced tools to further complement their craft.”

Strayer oversees the studio and its world-class engineering and creative teams, focused on providing a seamless workflow that enables creatives to visualize and combine live-action photography with digital assets such as in-camera visual effects or real or imagined backgrounds.



Powered by Vū Technologies

“In addition to the size of our state-of-the-art LED wall, our production team, supported by Vū, is really what sets us apart from other virtual production facilities. Without talented and knowledgeable technicians who know how to deliver for creatives, the technology loses value. My goal is to have clients who shoot projects at Stray Vista Studios realize all the creative and budgetary advantages that shooting with the volume provides while having an excellent overall production experience that inspires them to return.”

The innovative system behind Stray Vista Studios’ VPV wall is powered by Vū Technologies, known as a leader in the virtual production space for its patented technology and expertise in building custom LED volume walls. “Stray Vista and Vū share the same vision; to usher in an entirely new era of immersive storytelling for content creators everywhere. By embracing the innovations of virtual production, we’re making these technologies available to anyone with a visual story to tell,” said Jon Davila, president of Vū. “We got our start in this business as storytellers, we understand the challenges for creatives to bring their stories to life. And we recognized early on the awesome power – and potential – of virtual production to democratize immersive storytelling for everyone, wherever they may be. We’re proud to empower Stray Vista to be the largest Virtual Production LED Volume resource for creatives in Austin.”

Besides the LED volume wall, Stray Vista’s 10,000 sq ft studio also features equipment staging areas and amenities such as mixed-use office, dressing and hair/make-up rooms, kitchen, lounge, and a second-floor client viewing area for filmmakers and VIPs. The stage is conveniently located in the Texas Hill Country near many popular filming locations used by commercials, film, and television production. Media infrastructure and film tourism consulting firm, The Shine Company, is providing industry expertise and community outreach for Stray Vista Studios.