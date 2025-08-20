AT IBC2025 Maxon will showcase the Maxon One suite of tools ready to empower artists across broadcast, film, advertising, gaming, architecture, and product design, all within one connected platform.

At this year’s IBC, Maxon will preview innovations across its visual effects and motion graphics ecosystem that redefine creative pipelines, designed not just for today’s broadcast designer but for every visual storyteller. Whether you bring blockbuster films to life, energize global sports coverage, create memorable brand identities, build and animate immersive game worlds, or elevate newsroom storytelling, Maxon offers an integrated toolkit for creators at every stage.

IBC2025 will mark the worldwide introduction of a host of new features and improvements to the creative ecosystem that enable both teams and individuals to move fluidly through the motion graphics workflow, from concept to production to delivery.

“IBC is one of the industry’s premier events to connect with the innovators, next generation artists, and media technologists shaping the future of visual storytelling,” said David McGavran, CEO at Maxon. “We’re thrilled to showcase how Maxon’s creative tools continue to set the benchmark for designing motion graphics and visual effects that immerse viewers in new and engaging ways. This year’s experience will be more focused, more interactive, and more personal, making it a must-see for creative professionals.”

Here is the information shared by the company regarding its presence at IBC2025:

Maxon’s showcase at IBC will bring together leading figures who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible across traditional and new media. Corridor Digital, alongside acclaimed creator Sam Lewis and key broadcast customers like ITV, will deliver practical insights in exclusive sessions, live demonstrations, and interactive showcases that can only be experienced at the Maxon IBC stand. Stop by for community-first programming, daily presentations, and after-hours events designed to connect and inspire.

Connecting Every Creative Journey

The Maxon One ecosystem empowers artists to deliver impact wherever their audience is. In an industry driven by speed and creativity, Maxon delivers the graphics toolset creatives rely on to produce engaging visuals that bring impact to storytelling, redefining how visual content is designed, animated, and delivered. Attendees at IBC will experience how creatives are using the Maxon One toolset to bring their imagination to life across a diverse range of applications:

Broadcast Graphics : Maxon tools enable broadcaster designers to create captivating on-air visuals that resonate with audiences, helping media brands distinguish themselves amidst a saturated media landscape.

: Maxon tools enable broadcaster designers to create captivating on-air visuals that resonate with audiences, helping media brands distinguish themselves amidst a saturated media landscape. Cinematic Storytelling : From indie productions to feature films, VFX artists use Maxon software to deliver stunning, cinematic-quality visuals that captivate and inspire viewers.

: From indie productions to feature films, VFX artists use Maxon software to deliver stunning, cinematic-quality visuals that captivate and inspire viewers. Esports and Gaming : Maxon tools power real-time graphics, immersive visuals, and dynamic content for esports and gaming, including ZBrush, the industry standard for creating detailed game assets and characters.

: Maxon tools power real-time graphics, immersive visuals, and dynamic content for esports and gaming, including ZBrush, the industry standard for creating detailed game assets and characters. Real-time Visualization: Maxon enables fast, photorealistic renders for environments, explosions, weather effects, interiors, and exteriors, while procedural animation and multiple light controls make replicating real-world lighting easier than ever.

Maxon’s ecosystem, spanning Cinema 4D, Redshift, ZBrush, Red Giant and Universe, empowers creators across industries to bring ideas to life, scale their workflows, and produce stunning content with confidence.

Maxon invites artists and studios, from seasoned professionals to next-generation creators, to learn how Maxon’s evolved ecosystem will help to create work that stands out. For updates and the latest on exclusive events, visit www.maxon.net/events or join Maxon at Booth 7.B45. Stay tuned, the next chapter in creativity begins at IBC2025.