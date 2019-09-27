Events

DCS Event in SF: The Latest from Blackmagic Design

The Digital Cinema Society presents BMD’s newest toys on Tuesday 1 October

Adam Wilt September 26, 2019

Join the Digital Cinema Society at San Francisco’s Beyond Pix Studios for an exploration of the latest technology from Blackmagic Design.

DCS Event graphic

Featured products will include the new Pocket Cinema Camera 6K which can record Blackmagic Raw or ProRes 422 on a Super35 size sensor in up to 6K resolution. We’ll also review the latest updates to DaVinci Resolve, version 16.1 with an array of improvements in editing, color, Fusion and Fairlight audio pages.

Where

Beyond PIX Studios, 950 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111

When

  • Tuesday, 1 October
  • Doors open 6:30PM for Meet & Greet with light refreshments
  • Presentations from 7PM-9PM

What you need to do

All are welcome, but confirmed RSVPs are mandatory. Please indicate if you are a DCS member, list “Blackmagic” in the subject line, and don’t forget to give DCS your contact details when sending your RSVP e-mail: rsvptodcs@digitalcinemasociety.org

Note: If you want to bring a guest, DCS will need their name and a separate email address in order to confirm the RSVP.

 

Disclosure: DCS supremo Jim Mathers wrote me and asked if I could make some noise about this event, and I happily agreed to do so. But he didn’t promise me any money, free products, or a tasty donut if I did. I’ll be about 650 miles north of Beyond Pix that night, so even if Beyond Pix has donuts, I won’t get one. Sad, eh?


Review: can the Oculus Quest with Oculus Link become the Oculus Rift 2?

Profile Picture
Adam Wilt
PVC Staff
Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas,…

