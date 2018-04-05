At NAB 2018, Datavideo is introducing its NH-100 NightHawk low-light camera, which uses your Android or iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch as a live viewfinder and control, and has XLR balanced audio inputs. Datavideo is also introducing a new portable 6-input video mixer (aka “switcher”) with built-in streaming, recording and monitoring. The third product is the NVS-40 multi-channel, multi-destination streaming encoder. Ahead is a short 2:48 sneak-peak video from Datavideo, and their answers to my questions regarding the códec(s) used, available bit rate for recording and streaming, the potential availability of phantom power, and more.

Sneak peak video from Datavideo

Published specs of the NH-100 NightHalk camera

The published progressive framerates include:

Image Sensor : 4/3” CMOS Sensor

Lens type：M4/3 (Olympus, Panasonic)

ISO：409600

Electronic Shutter：1/2000-1/25

Exposure compensation：EV -10 — +10

White Balance：Auto / Manual

Focus Mode：Auto / Manual / Lens control

Audio in： Mic-in

Video output：HDMIx1 SDIx2

Preview video：use smartphone app to monitor

Power：DC 12V

Applications: Live Broadcast, Wedding, Night Club, Night View, Concerts

My questions and Datavideo’s responses

Tépper: What video códec(s) are available from these new products: H.264, H.265 or both?

Datavideo: H.264 only

Tépper: What bitrates are available for local recording and live streaming.

Datavideo: Local recording and streaming can be selected independently. In both cases, here are the available options:

32 Mbps

24 Mbps

16 Mbps

12 Mbps

4 Mbps

2 Mbps

1 Mbps

512 Kbps

256 Kbps

Tépper: Is the XLR input on the NH-100 NightHalk camera truly balanced?

Datavideo: The XLR audio input on the NH-100 NightHalk is true balanced input.

Tépper: Is phantom power available from these products?

Datavideo: The NH-100 Nighthawk does have phantom power. The NVS-40 and HS-1300 do not.

Tépper: What is the maximum available audio gain on the input?

Datavideo: (Information is not yet available.)

I will update this or publish another article when more information is available.

