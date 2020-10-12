This is the first portable solution I have seen for ATEM Mini (Pro/ISO) and it is wonderful.

Caleb Pike, the creative genius who runs the DSLR Video Shooter blog and YouTube channel, has created a DIY (do it yourself) custom case for ATEM Mini (Pro/ISO) with built-in monitor. Caleb calls it the ATEM Mini Jacket. The Jacket has full access to all inputs and outputs on the rear. The HDMI monitor has looping (passthrough) which is available on the rear. It also has a combined power input which simultaneously feeds both the monitor and the ATEM Mini, although there are independent flush On/Off switches so if desired, you can shut off the monitor. Ahead is the full video and a link to his complete article with all of the plans and links.

All parts and links can be found here on the DSLR Video Shooter blog. Congratulations Caleb!

Tease to my upcoming review of the Yolobox from YoloLiv

Soon I’ll be reviewing the Yolobox video mixer-switcher-recorder-streamer from YoloLiv, with touchscreen and unlocked LTE radio, as well as wifi and Ethernet port. Be on my free mailing list to be notified about this and other articles and reviews.

