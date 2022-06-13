In the season finale of “Crossing the 180,” Ron brings out of “mothballs,” clips for his previous critically acclaimed podcast, “Radio Film School.” In these clips, Ron speaks with seasoned film and Television producer Yolanda T. Cochran as well as “The Other 50%: Herstory” podcast host and Hollywood veteran, Julie Harris Walker. You’ll also hear soundbites from other luminaries in the worlds of Hollywood and tech. Altogether, this is a funny, provocative, and inspiring look at addressing the issue of gender disparity in Hollywood.
Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” and end-credits music “I Don’t Think,” both by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.
[Feature image by Johannes Blenke on Unsplash]
