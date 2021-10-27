Today on Crossing the 180, host Ron Dawson speaks with best-selling author and screenwriter Mishna Wolff, writer of the Ubisoft produced horror-comedy “Werewolves Within.” Mishna and Ron have a blast talking about her career as a writer, how the project came to be, and the making of it.

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.

