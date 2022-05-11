Mobolajia Olambiwonuu is a Nigerian immigrant who struggled with what it meant to be Black in America when he was literally an African American. His outlook on race in America helped to formulate his work both as a professor at film school and a documentary filmmaker. He is the filmmaker behind the documentary “Ferguson Rises.”

It’s a look at how the lives of Michael Brown’s family, particularly his father, were turned upside down after Michael’s killing by Ferguson, MO police officer Darren Wilson. It’s a film that looks at how a community finds purpose in pain, and it’s executive produced by the likes of actor David Oyelowo, the rapper Rza, Academy Award-winning producer TJ Martin, and others. Mobolaji and I have a great conversation about his work, his thoughts on other prominent black filmmakers, how differently he saw himself as an African immigrant in America relative to Black people born here, and how he overcame challenges to make this documentary.

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.

