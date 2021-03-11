A list of the 2021 ACE EDDIE nominees with links to any Art of the Cut interviews

Congratulations to the nominees for the 2021 ACE Eddies. Below is the official list. I have links to the Art of the Cut interviews if I have them. Most are for the editor’s work on the film nominated (Those links include the title). For some, it is just a previous interview with the editor about another film. (Those links just include an editor’s name.)

(Images or links do not support or endorse one movie or editor over another… Just for visual interest and ease of locating the image, honestly)

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Mank – Kirk Baxter, ACE

Minari – Harry Yoon, ACE

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao (An interview with her editor on her previous film, The Rider)

Sound of Metal – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

I Care a Lot – Mark Eckersley, ACE

On The Rocks – Sarah Flack, ACE

Palm Springs – Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

The Croods: A New Age – James Ryan, ACE

Onward – Catherine Apple

Over the Moon – Edie Ichioka, ACE

Soul – Kevin Nolting, ACE

Wolfwalkers – Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

All In: The Fight for Democracy – Nancy Novack

Dick Johnson is Dead – Nels Bangerter

The Dissident – Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah – (COMING NEXT WEEK)

My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

The Social Dilemma – Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

Beastie Boys Story – Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart – Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

The Last Dance “Episode I” – Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult “Exposed” – Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

The Good Place “Whenever You’re Ready” – Eric Kissack

Schitt’s Creek “Happy Ending” – Trevor Ambrose

What We Do in the Shadows “On The Run” – Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

What We Do in the Shadows “Resurrection” – Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Happy New Year” – Tim Roche, ACE

Insecure “Lowkey Trying” – Nena Erb, ACE

Ted Lasso “The Hope That Kills You” – A.J. Catoline

Ted Lasso “Make Rebecca Great Again” – Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Better Call Saul “Bad Choice Road” – Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

Killing Eve “Still Got It” – Dan Crinnion, ACE

Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed” – Rosanne Tan, ACE

This Is Us “Forty: Part Two” – Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Bosch “The Ace Hotel” – Steven Cohen ACE

Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always” – Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

The Mandalorian “Sanctuary” – Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

Ozark “Wartime” – Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

Hamilton – Jonah Moran

Mrs. America “Phyllis” – Robert Komatsu, ACE

The Queen’s Gambit “Exchanges” – Michelle Tesoro, ACE

Watchmen “The Extraordinary Being” – Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Cheer “God Blessed Texas” – Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth “Who the F*** Are We?” – Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

Deadliest Catch “Mayday Mayday” – Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary, Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

How To With John Wilson “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto” – Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

8:46 – Steven Bognar

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor – Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

David Byrne’s American Utopia – Adam Gough, ACE (Interview with Adam coming in two weeks)

Saturday Night Live “Tom Hanks” – Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Big Mouth “Nick Starr” – Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids” – Jeremy Reuben

BoJack Horseman “Nice While It Lasted” – Brian Swanson

Rick and Morty “Rattlestar Ricklactica” – Lee Harting