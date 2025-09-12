The Academy and Emmy Award-winning developer of high-performance cinema mastering, transcoding and streaming technologies, Colorfront, has launched a raft of advances to the 2025 versions of its products and services.

From AI-based text and audio dialog detection, in Transkoder 2025 to support for the latest digital cameras in Colorfront’s On-Set Dailies, there is a lot to discover in Amesterdam.

Colorfonto is in Amsterdam to show 2025 versions of its products and services that make even lighter work of complex, critical and time-consuming mastering and QC procedures using AI and automated features. These innovations will be shown during demos at The Okura Hotel during IBC 2025.

“Colorfront 2025 toolsets accelerate or eliminate many laborious, repetitive and time-consuming processes,” said Mark Jaszberenyi, CEO of Colorfront. “Our aim is to simplify or eradicate complexities so that users can achieve the desired-result faster and more efficiently than ever.”

Here is all the information shared by Colorfront about the 2025 advanced tools that make easy work of critical mastering tasks and more:

Transkoder 2025 features AI-powered automation & integration:

Colorfront continues to take strides in time-saving automation with the integration of AI-powered tools. These now encompass AI-based text and audio dialog detection, subtitle validation tools, and semantic image/context-based search description for easy media identification and de-duplication.

Transkoder 2025 is also integrated with AWS’s Rekognition API, which provides deep, learning-based image and video analysis capabilities, such as object detection, facial analysis and unsafe content detection. These advances empower users to rapidly pinpoint inappropriate, unwanted or offensive scenes, each individually-flagged with markers/labels to help identify specific issues.

Transkoder 2025 for Quality Control (QC) & media analysis:

Transkoder 2025’s array of new QC features deliver robust SDR/HDR media analysis and validation. A highlight is the extensive toolset for PSE (Photosensitive Epilepsy) detection, based on ITU-R BT.1702 guidance to reduce photosensitive epileptic seizures. Additionally, Transkoder supports CSV file import of HardingFPA analysis on flashing and spatial patterns in broadcast programming.

The expanded QC toolset is augmented with synthetic frame and improved framing-error detection, automatic clipped-highlight detection, plus improved audio tools including loudness validation, all minimizing the need for manual checks. Support for Baron report files allows operators to review individual error tags.

Helping to streamline workflows further, all QC processes generate editable timeline markers and a detailed PDF report. Moreover, improved version comparison tools include side-by-side playback and an analysis report on Dolby Labs’ Delta ICtCp difference metric, to help easily-locate visual differences between localized HDR versions. The ability to detect all video, audio and Dolby Vision metadata changes between master files helps to avoid repeated QC efforts when checking updated deliverables.

Users can now also readily-configure, save and recall comprehensive QC bundles tailored to successfully meet delivery specifications to clients such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. QC bundles can combine multiple checks of items such as loudness measurement, HDR light level analysis, video range verification, freeze/black frame detection and audio gap detection.

Transkoder 2025HDR mastering and color advances:

Colorfront continues to lead mastering workflow innovation with an ever-expanding set of HDR Cinema Tools that do away with time-consuming workarounds in color management/grading processes, while ensuring color fidelity and preserving the original artistic intent. The new Colorfront Upmap HDR tool provides a simple tool for HDR up-conversion, designed specifically to support both extended range broadcast content and legacy content of all source qualities.

Transkoder 2025 features better management of full/video source files, a dual timeline view for the ganged playback of two compositions, plus easier shot isolation to help users fix color issues or render-out problematic shots. DCP mastering is enhanced with the addition of render markers, and expanded Dolby Vision metadata validation features can detect configurations that may cause clipping on consumer Dolby Vision TV sets.

“The speed, transcoding performance and measurement qualities of Transkoder 2025 are outstanding, offering a level of precision and efficiency that’s hard to match,” said Christian Schneider, Head of Video & Authoring Services at Imagion, a leading content processing studio in Germany. “Transkoder delivers a comprehensive tool enabling Imagion to perform at the highest level as an Amazon Prime Video Preferred Fulfillment Vendor and an Apple Preferred Plus Encoding House.”

Colorfront On-Set Dailies 2025:

The 2025 version of Colorfront’s popular On-Set Dailies supports the latest digital cameras and also benefits with additional firepower from automation and AI-based tools.

Support for RAW digital camera formats and codecs includes Blackmagic Design’s URSA Cine 17K and URSA Cine Immersive cameras, plus ARRI’s Alexa 265 and ARRICORE next-generation recording format. On-Set Dailies also delivers advanced OCN (Original Camera Negative) processing and improved automated dailies workflows.

Additional features encompass next-generation ACES 2.0 pipeline integration, AI-based clap frame and automatic clipped-highlight detection, enhanced CSV and ALE metadata import for systems such as Pomfort and DaVinci Resolve, and improved embedded +synced audio handling, all streamlining on-set media-processing efficiency.

Colorfront Streaming Service gets boosted:

Colorfront continues to address the need for agile remote collaboration with an even more responsive and powerful experience via Colorfront Streaming Service. Reference-quality 10-bit 4:4:4 streaming, plus multi-channel audio, between users anywhere around the world, now resembles local playback, thanks to intelligent local-caching that can reduce latency to zero for review and QC workflows. This includes stereo 48fps streaming from Transkoder, with support for 422 HEVC streaming coming soon.