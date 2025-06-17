Colorfront showcases its latest innovations at CineEurope 2025, the official annual convention of the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), held June 16–19 at the Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB), Spain.

An Academy and Emmy Award-winning developer of advanced cinema mastering, transcoding, and streaming technologies, Colorfront participated in the International Cinema Technology Association’s (ICTA) Barcelona Cinema Technology Summit on June 15. Bill Feightner, Colorfront CTO and renowned HDR cinema expert, joined industry leaders for a panel discussion titled “Extended, Variable & High Dynamic Range Solutions: Exhibitor and Distributor Perspectives” at The Phenomena Experience. This session explored critical operational considerations, market opportunities, and future trends in HDR cinema adoption.

Colorfront also used the CineEurope 2025 venue to show innovative mastering workflows demonstrated with advanced HDR cinema projection technologies. Powered by the Colorfront Engine, Colorfront’s HDR Cinema Tools provide precision mastering workflows that are compliant with all major cinema HDR specifications, including the latest standards from Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI). These advanced solutions enable filmmakers and exhibitors to accurately preserve and reproduce original creative intent across multiple cinema deliverables.

Visitors at CineEurope will experience live demonstrations of Colorfront’s seamless integration with cutting-edge HDR projection technologies:

At Christie (booth MR 134), Colorfront will demonstrate split-screen side-by-side comparisons of Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) versus Christie’s Variable Dynamic Range (VDR). This demonstration on the reference-quality Sony BVM-HX3110 mastering monitor, widely-recognized as the gold standard for critical evaluation in HDR reference display, will highlight the significant visual enhancements achievable through Colorfront HDR Cinema Tools and Christie VDR laser projection, including greater contrast, deeper blacks, enhanced dark-scene detail, reduced power consumption, and extended laser life – all without specialized mastering requirements.

At Barco (booth MR 111), Colorfront will present an exclusive demonstration titled “Barco HDR Mastering: Efficient Workflows For Consistent Creative Intent Across Formats,” on Wednesday, June 18, from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM. This HDR cinema mastering workflow, featuring Colorfront Transkoder integrated with Barco’s HDR Light Steering projection system and HDR Lightbox, emphasizes efficient HDR mastering to achieve consistent creative outcomes across various formats, as previously presented at SMPTE’s Future Of Cinema event during NAB 2025.

Additionally, CineEurope attendees can experience Angel Studios’ exclusive screening of Sketch, the first feature presented at CineEurope in HDR by Barco. Scheduled for Thursday, June 19, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM in the CCIB Auditorium, this event highlights the advanced visual capabilities of Barco’s HDR Light Steering technology.

“As HDR continues to redefine premium cinema experiences globally, Colorfront remains dedicated to providing filmmakers and exhibitors with sophisticated, easy-to-integrate tools that maintain consistent creative vision and superior image quality across all cinema formats,” said Aron Jaszberenyi, Managing Director of Colorfront. “We look forward to demonstrating at CineEurope 2025 how efficient HDR mastering solutions can elevate audience engagement and creative fidelity.”