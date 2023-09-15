Colorfront will conduct its in-person technology demonstrations during IBC2023 as usual at The Okura Hotel in Amsterdam… but that’s not all, and the company had a surprise to share for this event.

Nothing better to show how equipment works under real world conditions than to… show it working under those conditions. That’s what Colorfront decided to do at IBC2023…

Colorfront, the multi-award-winning developer of high-performance dailies/transcoding/streaming systems for motion pictures, OTT, broadcast and commercials is present at IBC2023,where it will conduct in-person technology demonstrations, but the company decided to also have a presentation run live from Frankfurt, some 270 miles away.

The presentation aims to reveal the outstanding power and quality of Colorfront’s streaming systems to ‘live-steam’ footage processed by Colorfront Transkoder in-the-cloud, that will travel to Amsterdam all the way from Germany. Not only that, but the company is using regular hotel broadband for the demo. During IBC2023, Colorfront will also show the latest implementation of Transkoder on Mac Silicon, featuring new AI and Dolby Vision tools, amongst other technological advances, all at The Okura.

Here is some more information shared by Colorfront about the company’s presence at IBC2023:

Colorfront Streaming Player & Transkoder deliver remote/cloud-based workflows:

Headlining the show at IBC 2023, is a set-up that combines Colorfront Streaming Player, running locally on a Mac Mini with HDMI 2.1 video connection to an HDR display, together with Transkoder, the company’s flagship mastering, QC and deliverables solution, running in AWS in Frankfurt with realtime playback directly from S3 cloud object storage.

The demonstration features an array of RAW camera footage, IMF and DCP packages, being variously read, de-Bayered, processed and streamed in perceptually-perfect quality to the demo suite in Amsterdam using the public internet, with ultra-low latency in UHD HDR, with on-demand AWS hardware costing under $7.10 per hour running a valid Colorfront Transkoder license.

Cost-effective remote and cloud-based workflows

“We have always embraced new and more efficient ways of doing things, and our demonstrations show how perfectly practical it is for customers to harness Colorfront technologies and enable powerful, cost-effective remote and cloud-based workflows for all sorts of image-processing and review tasks in pristine quality,” said Mark Jaszberenyi, Colorfront CEO. “These include heavy-lifting operations such as mastering the latest IMF or DCP packages with Transkoder in the cloud, Dolby Vision and Atmos creation, editing, or review, or using our Dailies products with the very latest 8K digital cinematography cameras, all harnessing our secure, AES-encrypted Streaming products for live/remote color grading sessions.”

Colorfront will also demonstrate its Colorfront Streaming Server appliance, and the software only Colorfront Streaming Server Mini for Mac/PC laptops and workstations during the show.

Colorfront Transkoder on Mac Silicon platform, plus new AI and Dolby Vision toolsets:

New at IBC 2023, designed as a highly cost-effective option for Mac-based facilities and owner/operators, Transkoder has been optimized for the latest Macs using Apple Silicon, and will be shown running in high performance on a Mac Studio M2 Ultra desktop with dual 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR monitors featuring Colorfront’s new second-head Analyzer.

Transkoder 2023 has been further enhanced with the addition of multiple AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools, including Whisper automatic speech recognition for multi-language SRT subtitling from audio tracks, integrated vision analysis and object detection, and operator tools to deliver better QC logging/export ready for AI training using the vast library of production or studio assets either on local storage or cloud.

Significant advances made in Dolby Vision workflows for legacy SDR content:

Transkoder’s Dolby Vision toolset includes updated L1 analysis to describe the image and its dynamic range, as well as CM4 support with Cinema trims. Also introduced is a new tool purpose-designed to help content owners repackage their historic/legacy SDR catalogs of films and TV programming into Dolby Vision HDR masters with corresponding XML metadata, facilitating a newly-derived SDR master that matches the original.

Other new features in Transkoder encompass usability and workflow; support for the OpenTimelineIO interchange format and API for editorial cut information, panel-mapping for Loupedeck grading consoles, more flexible timeline and watermarking/logo/copyright burn-in tools, improved audio tools suitable for censorship edits; an enhanced web UI for automated render management and cloud operations, plus finessed tools for complex mastering and QC tasks that include optimized import of encrypted DCPs, PHP 8 support and rewrapping of HT-J2K files.

Colorfront Transkoder optimizes DCP/IMF mastering workflows, accelerated HEVC H264/H265 and ProRes read/write, and delivers rapid handling of all new RAW camera formats, like the brand-new Sony Burano, plus ARRI Alexa 35 4.6K, with its ARRI Reveal color science and ARRI Textures, as well as Sony Venice 2 8K, Red V-Raptor 8K, Blackmagic RAW and ProRes RAW.

Colorfront On-Set Dailies & Express Dailies 2023 get more firepower:

The 2023 versions of Colorfront’s hugely popular On-Set Dailies and Express Dailies have been updated to support the latest digital camera formats, including the new Sony Burano, along with augmented capabilities for ACES 1.3 workflows, such as ACES CFE LMT pipeline types and the ability to import/convert legacy ACEScct LMTs them to .CLF files. There are also new tools for retiming HFR (high-frame-rate) clips, improved rendering and QC, a redefined shots table for metadata inspection and editing, editable fields for burn-ins/render paths, plus extended support for third-party OpenFX plug-ins enabling users to add textural qualities to their content.