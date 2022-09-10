Developer of high-performance dailies/transcoding/streaming systems for motion pictures, OTT, broadcast and commercials, Colorfront, returned to IBC2022 with new on its solutions.

Colorfront, the multi-award-winning developer of high-performance dailies/transcoding/streaming systems for motion pictures, OTT, broadcast and commercials – is showing potent new connectivity and image-processing capabilities across its Express Dailies, On-Set Dailies and Transkoder systems at IBC 2022.

The company says that the new features include streamlined integration into NDI and IMF component-based media workflows, expanded support for AWS cloud storage and the latest digital camera/audio formats, plus new timeline editorial/user-interface tools.

Typically, the latest features in Colorfront technologies have been developed in-tune with customer requirements, and also embrace perpetual advances across the technology landscape, to make content production, post production and distribution workflows even more efficient. They can be seen at The Okura Hotel, Amsterdam, and on the IBC showfloor at Amazon AWS (5.C80).

Express Dailies, On-Set Dailies and Transkoder now all feature 16-bit NDI video output, notes the company, adding that it enables users “to take full advantage of this emerging architecture in their workflows. NDI (Network Device Interface) is a royalty-free software specification, developed by NewTek, enabling videocompatible products to deliver/receive, low-latency, frame-accurate video via Local Area Network.”

A newly-updated Colorfront Engine

For cloud-based operations, a field in which Colorfront has an impressive track record, all products have been optimized for faster import/load of media on AWS S3 cloud storage, especially useful for IMF component-based workflows.

Colorfront also continues working closely with Adobe company Frame.io, to integrate its Dallies and Transkoder products into Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud initiative, including improvement on connectivity and new support for OAuth 2 latest secure authentication for ease of use.

Colorfront recognizes the evolution and growing adoption of IMF component-based media workflows and the associated increasing stress on mastering operators generating, reviewing and delivering these packages. Improved validation tools for detecting incorrect Dolby Vision metadata, audio loudness problems and inconsistent letterboxing/frameline configurations will provide essential information during the packaging or QC process: by reviewing auto-generated markers created for specific issue types one can quickly catch problems with the audio, image and metadata content of the composition. Additionally, when checking localized or supplemental VF CPLs, it is easier than ever for QC operators to isolate inserts from already QCd assets and compare them to the base version.

Keeping pace with the very latest developments in digital cinematography, Colorfront systems feature support for the brand new ARRI ALEXA 35 and RED V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV cameras, with Mac Studio M1 Ultra-based Express Dailies and On-Set Dailies systems delivering accelerated performance through Apple Metal optimization.

Other upgrades include improved handling of camera lens metadata and enhanced High-Throughput JPEG 2000 (HTJ2K) for IMF. Color pipeline capabilities are powered by a newly-updated Colorfront Engine, plus full support for ACES viewing pipelines via ACES 1.3, the latest Academy Color Encoding System and advanced interoperability with third party application with ACES Metadata File (AMF).

Improvements for multi-channel audio editing

In tune with customer feedback, Colorfront will show a host of user-enhancements across its product line, including timeline improvements for multi-channel audio editing, spatial audio workflow, new hot key editor and multiple usability improvements, all designed to make the preparation and assembly of assets even more flexible and rapid. Support for third party OpenFX enables users to add textural qualities to content using Invizgrain and LiveGrain plug-ins.

Additionally, Transkoder’s new export capabilities of Dolby Vision HEVC (Profile 5 & 8.1) using Dolby Encoding Engine, together with Dolby Digital Plus with Dolby Atmos content as deliverable options for HEVC encoders, in addition to quality assurance tools for Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology, are sure to resonate with users.

“We always listen our customers and respond to their needs in what is an ever-evolving technology landscape, where productivity is crucial,” said Bruno Munger, Colorfront’s Director of Business Development. “With the latest versions of Express Dailies, On-Set Dailies and Transkoder products, they will find powerful, credible and affordable solutions to their current and future requirements, that also come with the hallmark of supreme quality.”

Also at IBC 2022 are Colorfront Streaming Server and Streaming Server Mini, the company’s popular solutions that filmmakers and digital artists are using for remote, collaborative production and post production on music videos, commercials, long-form features and streamed episodic content.