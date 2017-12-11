Classic Course: Tint versus Tritone

The Tint effect tends to wash out your images. Fortunately, there’s a better solution.

By Chris and Trish Meyer December 11, 2017 Post Production, PVC Experts

Continuing with still-useful movies from our old “Insight Into Effects” course, this one explains why you shouldn’t reach for the standard Tint effect when you want to colorize footage, and instead should use some form of Tritone effect: your black and white points will be preserved, resulting in a richer image with greater contrast:


Chris and Trish Meyer

Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry. Their design and animation work has appeared on shows and promos for CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, HBO, PBS, and TLC; in opening titles for several movies including Cold Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley; at trade shows and press events for corporate clients ranging from Apple to Xerox; and in special venues encompassing IMAX, CircleVision, the NBC AstroVision sign in Times Square, and the four-block-long Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. They were among the original users of CoSA (now Adobe) After Effects, and have written the numerous books including “Creating Motion Graphics with After Effects” and “After Effects Apprentice” both published by Focal Press. Both Chris and Trish have backgrounds as musicians, and are currently fascinated with exploring fine art and mixed media in addition to their normal commercial design work. They have recently relocated from Los Angeles to the mountains near Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

