Post Production

Classic Course: Radial Blurs

These blurs fake the effect of a layer zooming or rotating quickly.

Profile Picture Chris and Trish Meyer May 06, 2019

After a break for NAB where you got to learn about all the cool new features in After Effects (how about that Content Aware Fill?), we’re back to help you learn about some of the features and plug-ins you’ve had forever in After Effects, but maybe never had time to master. We’re going to pick back up with movies from our discontinued Lynda/LinkedIn course “Insight into Effects” course, with a focus on blurs for the next few weeks.

Let’s start with a pair of movies on radial blurs. Most blurs create a soft, blooming, defocused area around a source pixel. In contrast, radial blurs pull the pixels in a specific direction to mimic movement or create other special effects.

First, here’s an overview of what radial blurs do:

Followed by a shoot-out of how a few radial blur effects differ from each other:

These movies previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making them available publicly for free.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Unconventional Cloth Simulation

Profile Picture
Chris and Trish Meyer
author
Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry. Their design and animation work has appeared on shows and promos for CBS,…

You Might Also Like

After Effects Portal › 2019 April 2
Post Production

After Effects Portal › 2019 April 2

Recently in the world of After Effects, there’s news on UI training and tutorials,...
Classic Course: Channel Blur
Post Production

Classic Course: Channel Blur

To wrap up our exploration of ChOp (Channel Operation) effects, we’re going to look...
Restrain your undisciplined pixels with NaNny
Post Production

Restrain your undisciplined pixels with NaNny

Most pixels are pretty well behaved, but if you work in 32 bit mode...
Classic Course: Channel Mixer
Post Production

Classic Course: Channel Mixer

Continuing our exploration of a few choice Channel Operation effects, we look at the...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of