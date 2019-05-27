The next couple of blur effects we want to show you look at the contents of a second layer to decide exactly how to blur the layer that they are applied to. Before we got into that, we thought it might be wise to first go over exactly how compound effects work, as they can initially be confusing. We also touch on pre-composing, which is another “next level” skill to learn in AE:

We’ve covered compound effects before here on PVC; for example, click here to read a few tips on compound effects from our Hidden Gems series.

These movies previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making them available publicly for free.

