Post Production

Classic Course: Channel Combiner – Overview

Channel Operations are an advanced Photoshop skill that can also be applied to video in After Effects.

Profile Picture Chris and Trish Meyer February 25, 2019

“ChOps” – Channel Operations, where you process individual color channels of an image (including the alpha channel) – is considered a Kung-Fu skill of advanced Photoshop users.

After Effects also happens to have a number of plug-in effects that give you access to those individual channels. In the next few installments of our Classic Course series, we’re going to look at a few of them.

We’re going to start with the power Channel Combiner effect. In this short overview movie, we’ll give you a taste for its power, from using it to create better grayscale images from a color original, to changing alpha channel types, to processing images using different color spaces, to its ability to look at a second layer as part of its processing:

These movies previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making them available publicly for free.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Datapath: new tools and Diagnostic Suite to easily configure video walls

Samyang XP 10mm f/3.5: a wide-angle for full frame Canon and Nikon DSLRs

Profile Picture
Chris and Trish Meyer
author
Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry. Their design and animation work has appeared on shows and promos for CBS,…

You Might Also Like

Automatic grid layouts in After Effects
Post Production

Automatic grid layouts in After Effects

This article will explain how to automatically layout images in a grid, using expression...
After Effects News 2018 December 30
Post Production

After Effects News 2018 December 30

Recently in the world of After Effects, there’s news on Adobes updates, ProRes, Google...
After Effects News 2018 November 30
Post Production

After Effects News 2018 November 30

Recently in the world of After Effects, there’s news on tracking, multiple plug-in releases...
After Effects & EXRs- Compositing with big boy toys
Post Production

After Effects & EXRs- Compositing with big boy toys

The OpenEXR file format is the industry standard amongst high-end visual fx companies, but...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of