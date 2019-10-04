The impact of consumer HDR adoption, the value of camera lens metadata and a discussion about creating a Hollywood blockbuster are some of the themes to follow during the first CineEmerge.

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher, best known for his work on “Joker,” as well as “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “The Hangover,” will participate in a discussion about techniques used in creating a Hollywood blockbuster. The discussions will be one of the highlights of the CineEmerge, a new experience designed as a companion event to NAB Show. The latest gear and technology solutions will be on display from leading-edge companies catering to content creators.

The conference, which will take place Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the W Hotel in Hollywood, California, is free to attend, but space is limited, so register now. All production and cinema professionals are invited to attend the event, an interactive and community building experience where you can explore in-depth perspectives on emerging trends shaping the future of content creation – feature, episodic and short formats that are in demand for presentation across every platform.

Registration is free

The event will feature expert-led discussions on topics such as the impact of consumer HDR adoption and the value of camera lens metadata as a tool to categorize content and expedite post-production, including the creation of complex visual effects. CineEmerge is designed for everyone involved in the creative process including camera operators, cinematographers, directors, filmmakers, next-gen content creators, producers, and production company and studio personnel. Registration is free and available online.

“We are excited to bring the power of NAB Show to the vibrant Hollywood creative community,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Convention and Business Operations Chris Brown. “This new event will help navigate ongoing industry shifts and serve as a launchpad for conversations to be continued at NAB Show in April.”

Meet your peers, discover new products

The total experience of CineEmerge includes expert-lead topical discussions, curated product-focused technical talks, gear and technology displays, community mix hour and opportunities to meet peers, garner new connections…and get your next job! Here is some more info on the panels featured at CineEmerge:

The impact of HDR, on set, post and displays – the present and future

With consumer viewing driving the adoption of HDR and estimates of 1/3 of North American household displays being HDR by the end of 2019, content creators are adapting to this new technology on set, in post and delivery. This panel of technologists and creatives will address the benefits and current challenges when working with HDR from production to consumer consumption. Discussion topics will include: the onset evolution such as monitoring, pipeline, shadow depth, imaging chain. Display technologies such as HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and HLG.

With consumer viewing driving the adoption of HDR and estimates of 1/3 of North American household displays being HDR by the end of 2019, content creators are adapting to this new technology on set, in post and delivery. This panel of technologists and creatives will address the benefits and current challenges when working with HDR from production to consumer consumption. Discussion topics will include: the onset evolution such as monitoring, pipeline, shadow depth, imaging chain. Display technologies such as HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and HLG. The Wild West of Lens Metadata

This panel of optical experts will discuss the importance of lens metadata, the open source and license solutions. The discussion will cover Cooke/I, Zeiss XD, and LDS 2 and what the Cinematographer, DIT and crew need to plan for when working with lens metadata. What are the long term benefits for budgets and producers, and where will the immediate costs be allocated. Join this group of notables addressing these questions that impact all aspects of production.

This panel of optical experts will discuss the importance of lens metadata, the open source and license solutions. The discussion will cover Cooke/I, Zeiss XD, and LDS 2 and what the Cinematographer, DIT and crew need to plan for when working with lens metadata. What are the long term benefits for budgets and producers, and where will the immediate costs be allocated. Join this group of notables addressing these questions that impact all aspects of production. Creative Masters Spotlight: Making a Hollywood Blockbuster

Hear the latest insights from creative masters behind some of this season’s largest blockbuster projects as they share their POV’s from the sets. The conversation will explore how they inspire creativity, the on-set successes and challenges they faced, insights on special technologies and future trends in the industry, and more wit and wisdom from behind-the-scenes of these iconic feature films.

CineEmerge aims to bring storytelling insights and inspiration to the community, extending and enhancing the NAB Show experience for content creators. The 2020 NAB Show, April 18 – 22 in Las Vegas, will feature a new CineCentral Pavilion, where exclusive education and networking opportunities will be available for CineEmerge attendees.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now