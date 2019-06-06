Cine Gear: Zeiss Shows Off Supreme Prime Lenses and Talks Workshops

It was not all about the gear at the Zeiss booth on the Paramount lot during Cine Gear 2019. Not only did Zeiss show off their new large format Supreme Prime lens line-up they also took the time to put on some helpful workshops to help educate attendees.

The Zeiss Supreme Prime lenses are designed for cinematic large-format sensor coverage, making them a great for current and future camera systems. At T1.5 the Zeiss Supreme Primes demonstrate their unsurpassed craftsmanship in tricky low-light environments. The image, from my eyes, had that Zeiss look which is equal parts sharp and smooth bokeh roll off. It is a look I love.

Since, we, as an industry, have embraced digital capture, yes film is an option still used and one I love, the idea of the camera and lens being a collector of raw materials is beginning to emerge. For example, the unique Zeiss eXtended Data technology offers lens metadata critical for VFX-intensive productions and workflows on set. The frame accurate information about focal length, focusing distance, T-stop and depth-of-field enables the camera assistant to work more precisely and eliminates guesswork for the DIT. The Zeiss specific distortion and vignetting data makes shooting grids redundant and accelerates compositing and stitching in post-production.

Supreme Prime Lenses

Release Aperture Close Focus1 Length2 Front diameter Weight Horizontal Angle of View Full Frame 3 Super 35 4 Supreme Prime

15 mm T1.8 2020 T1.8 to T22 tbd tbd 114 mm | 4.5‘‘ tbd tbd tbd Supreme Prime

18 mm T1.5 2020 T1.5 to T22 tbd 163 mm | 6.4‘‘ 114 mm | 4.5‘‘ tbd tbd tbd Supreme Prime

21 mm T1.5 Q3

2019 T1.5 to T22 0.35 m | 13.7‘‘ 120 mm | 4.7‘‘ 95 mm | 3.7 1.61 kg | 3.55 lbs 79.5° 59.8° Supreme Prime

25 mm T1.5 Shipping T1.5 to T22 0.26 m | 10‘‘ 119 mm | 4.7‘‘ 95 mm | 3.7 1.42 kg | 3.13 lbs 70.8° 52.3° Supreme Prime

29 mm T1.5 Shipping

T1.5 to T22 0.33 m | 13‘‘ 121 mm | 4.8‘‘ 95 mm | 3.7 1.61 kg | 3.55 lbs 64° 46.8° Supreme Prime

35 mm T1.5 Shipping

T1.5 to T22 0.32 m | 13‘‘ 119 mm | 4.7‘‘ 95 mm | 3.7‘‘ 1.40 kg | 3.09 lbs 55° 39.6° Supreme Prime

50 mm T1.5 Shipping

T1.5 to T22 0.45 m | 18‘‘ 119 mm | 4.7‘‘ 95 mm | 3.7‘‘ 1.22 kg | 2.69 lbs 39° 27.5° Supreme Prime

65 mm T1.5 Shipping T1.5 to T22 0.6 m | 2‘ 121 mm | 4.8‘‘ 95 mm | 3.7‘‘ 1.63 kg | 3.59 lbs 30.5° 21.3° Supreme Prime

85 mm T1.5 Shipping T1.5 to T22 0.84 m | 2‘9‘‘ 119 mm | 4.7‘‘ 95 mm | 3.7‘‘ 1.42 kg | 3.13 lbs 24° 16.7° Supreme Prime

100 mm T1.5 Shipping T1.5 to T22 1.1 m | 3‘9‘‘ 119 mm | 4.7‘‘ 95 mm | 3.7‘‘ 1.7 kg | 3.74 lbs 20.4° 14.2° Supreme Prime

135 mm T1.5 Q3

2019 T1.5 to T22 1.35 m | 4‘5‘‘ 146 mm | 5.7’’ 114 mm | 4.5‘‘ 2.41 kg | 5.31 lbs 15.6° 10.9° Supreme Prime

150 mm T1.8 Q4

2019 T1.8 to T22 1.5 m | 4’11 146 mm | 5.7’’ 114 mm | 4.5‘‘ 2.3 kg | 5.4 lbs 13.7° 9.5° Supreme Prime

200 mm T2.1 2020 T2.1 to T22 tbd 146 mm | 7.2’’ 114 mm | 4.5‘‘ tbd tbd tbd

