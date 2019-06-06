Cine Gear: Zeiss Shows Off Supreme Prime Lenses and Talks Workshops

It was not all about the gear at the Zeiss booth on the Paramount lot during Cine Gear 2019. Not only did Zeiss show off their new large format Supreme Prime lens line-up they also took the time to put on some helpful workshops to help educate attendees.
The Zeiss Supreme Prime lenses are designed for cinematic large-format sensor coverage, making them a great for current and future camera systems. At T1.5 the Zeiss Supreme Primes demonstrate their unsurpassed craftsmanship in tricky low-light environments. The image, from my eyes, had that Zeiss look which is equal parts sharp and smooth bokeh roll off. It is a look I love.
Since, we, as an industry, have embraced digital capture, yes film is an option still used and one I love, the idea of the camera and lens being a collector of raw materials is beginning to emerge. For example, the unique Zeiss eXtended Data technology offers lens metadata critical for VFX-intensive productions and workflows on set. The frame accurate information about focal length, focusing distance, T-stop and depth-of-field enables the camera assistant to work more precisely and eliminates guesswork for the DIT. The Zeiss specific distortion and vignetting data makes shooting grids redundant and accelerates compositing and stitching in post-production.
Supreme Prime Lenses
|Release
|Aperture
|Close Focus1
|Length2
|Front diameter
|Weight
|Horizontal Angle of View
|Full Frame 3
|Super 35 4
|Supreme Prime
15 mm T1.8
|2020
|T1.8 to T22
|tbd
|tbd
|114 mm | 4.5‘‘
|tbd
|tbd
|tbd
|Supreme Prime
18 mm T1.5
|2020
|T1.5 to T22
|tbd
|163 mm | 6.4‘‘
|114 mm | 4.5‘‘
|tbd
|tbd
|tbd
|Supreme Prime
21 mm T1.5
|Q3
2019
|T1.5 to T22
|0.35 m | 13.7‘‘
|120 mm | 4.7‘‘
|95 mm | 3.7
|1.61 kg | 3.55 lbs
|79.5°
|59.8°
|Supreme Prime
25 mm T1.5
|Shipping
|T1.5 to T22
|0.26 m | 10‘‘
|119 mm | 4.7‘‘
|95 mm | 3.7
|1.42 kg | 3.13 lbs
|70.8°
|52.3°
|Supreme Prime
29 mm T1.5
|Shipping
|T1.5 to T22
|0.33 m | 13‘‘
|121 mm | 4.8‘‘
|95 mm | 3.7
|1.61 kg | 3.55 lbs
|64°
|46.8°
|Supreme Prime
35 mm T1.5
|Shipping
|T1.5 to T22
|0.32 m | 13‘‘
|119 mm | 4.7‘‘
|95 mm | 3.7‘‘
|1.40 kg | 3.09 lbs
|55°
|39.6°
|Supreme Prime
50 mm T1.5
|Shipping
|T1.5 to T22
|0.45 m | 18‘‘
|119 mm | 4.7‘‘
|95 mm | 3.7‘‘
|1.22 kg | 2.69 lbs
|39°
|27.5°
|Supreme Prime
65 mm T1.5
|Shipping
|T1.5 to T22
|0.6 m | 2‘
|121 mm | 4.8‘‘
|95 mm | 3.7‘‘
|1.63 kg | 3.59 lbs
|30.5°
|21.3°
|Supreme Prime
85 mm T1.5
|Shipping
|T1.5 to T22
|0.84 m | 2‘9‘‘
|119 mm | 4.7‘‘
|95 mm | 3.7‘‘
|1.42 kg | 3.13 lbs
|24°
|16.7°
|Supreme Prime
100 mm T1.5
|Shipping
|T1.5 to T22
|1.1 m | 3‘9‘‘
|119 mm | 4.7‘‘
|95 mm | 3.7‘‘
|1.7 kg | 3.74 lbs
|20.4°
|14.2°
|Supreme Prime
135 mm T1.5
|Q3
2019
|T1.5 to T22
|1.35 m | 4‘5‘‘
|146 mm | 5.7’’
|114 mm | 4.5‘‘
|2.41 kg | 5.31 lbs
|15.6°
|10.9°
|Supreme Prime
150 mm T1.8
|Q4
2019
|T1.8 to T22
|1.5 m | 4’11
|146 mm | 5.7’’
|114 mm | 4.5‘‘
|2.3 kg | 5.4 lbs
|13.7°
|9.5°
|Supreme Prime
200 mm T2.1
|2020
|T2.1 to T22
|tbd
|146 mm | 7.2’’
|114 mm | 4.5‘‘
|tbd
|tbd
|tbd
