Welcome back to Frame & Reference. This week, Kenny talks with cinematographer Jordan T. Parrott about the Sundance short “Chaperone.” The short film follows an unnamed figure who picks up a young man in his car. As the two drive together, and settle into an austere rental house in the country, the details of their arrangement become guttingly clear. In this episode Kenny and Jordan, of course, talk about the film but also dive into simple lighting techniques and about Jordans time as a gaffer. Over all its an interesting & educational conversation! Enjoy 🙂



