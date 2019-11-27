Celebrate the Holidays with Sigma Dealer Workshops

Celebrate the holidays by sharpening your photography skills across disciplines such as bird photography, night sky photography and more. Attendees of Sigma workshops will also have the chance to try out the latest Sigma gear-just in time for holiday wish lists.

Sigma December Dealer Photography Workshops:

The New Jersey Camera Show at Unique Photo Where: Fairfield, New Jersey When: December 6-8, 2019



The New Jersey Camera Show is the largest photography event in the state featuring workshops, giveaways, and exclusive sales. During the show, come and talk to Sigma reps Danielle Rischawy and Marc Farb about Sigma’s latest line-up of lenses and exclusive sales during the event. Attendees can also join Sigma Ambassador, Jack Fusco, for a presentation on shooting the night sky mixed with exciting and sometimes cautionary tales from his adventures in seeking out dark skies.

Holiday Lights Shoot with Hunt’s Photo Where: Providence, Rhode Island When: December 17, 2019



Join Sigma tech rep, Marc Farb and Hunt’s Photo instructor, Mike Rice in Providence for a fun-filled evening of photographing holiday lights in the Providence area. The workshop will cover the many aspects of photographing low-light, especially when encountering holiday lights, including image composition, long exposures, architectural photography and more!

Sigma Demo Days: Come See the All-New Sigma fp

Get hands-on with the brand new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera and the full line-up of award-winning Sigma lenses at Sigma Demo days. Sigma tech reps will be on hand to answer any questions and help attendees choose the right gear.

Exclusive Sigma Holiday Sales at Nationwide Dealer Locations

In addition to Sigma’s lineup of workshops, customers across the country can take advantage of incredible holiday savings at participating dealer locations.

After Thanksgiving Sale with Shutterbug Camera Where: Santa Rosa, California When: November 31 – December 1, 2019



Kenmore Camera Holiday Sale Where: Kenmore, Washington When: December 6-7, 2019



Pre-Christmas Sale at San Jose Camera Where: Campbell, California When: December 6-8, 2019



Pre-Christmas Sale at Action Camera Where: Roseville, California When: December 13-14, 2019



Holiday Sales Days at Cardinal Camera Where: Lansdale, Pennsylvania When: December 13-14, 2019



Winter Sale and Demo Day at Pixel Connection Where: Avon, Ohio When: December 13-14, 2019



Holiday Sale at Glazer’s Camera Where: Seattle, Washington When: December 13-14, 2019



Kris Kringle Sales Event at The Camera Shop Muskegon Where: Muskegon, Michigan When: December 14, 2019



Holiday Sales Expo at Woodward Camera Where: Birmingham, Michigan When: December 14, 2019



Pre-Christmas Sale at Action Camera Reno Where: Reno, Nevada When: December 19-20, 2019



Holiday Sale at Pro Photo Supply Where: Portland, Maine When: December 20-21, 2019



Pre-Christmas Sale at Shutterbug Camera Where: Santa Rosa, California When: December 21-22, 2019



About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

