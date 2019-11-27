News

Celebrate the Holidays with Sigma Dealer Workshops

Sigma experts offer hands-on photography workshops and product demos; come try out the new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless camera

Profile Picture Brian Hallett November 27, 2019

Celebrate the holidays by sharpening your photography skills across disciplines such as bird photography, night sky photography and more. Attendees of Sigma workshops will also have the chance to try out the latest Sigma gear-just in time for holiday wish lists.Sigma Workshop

Sigma December Dealer Photography Workshops:

The New Jersey Camera Show is the largest photography event in the state featuring workshops, giveaways, and exclusive sales. During the show, come and talk to Sigma reps Danielle Rischawy and Marc Farb about Sigma’s latest line-up of lenses and exclusive sales during the event. Attendees can also join Sigma Ambassador, Jack Fusco, for a presentation on shooting the night sky mixed with exciting and sometimes cautionary tales from his adventures in seeking out dark skies.

Join Sigma tech rep, Marc Farb and Hunt’s Photo instructor, Mike Rice in Providence for a fun-filled evening of photographing holiday lights in the Providence area. The workshop will cover the many aspects of photographing low-light, especially when encountering holiday lights, including image composition, long exposures, architectural photography and more!Sigma Workshop

Sigma Demo Days: Come See the All-New Sigma fp

Get hands-on with the brand new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera and the full line-up of award-winning Sigma lenses at Sigma Demo days. Sigma tech reps will be on hand to answer any questions and help attendees choose the right gear.

Sigma WorkshopExclusive Sigma Holiday Sales at Nationwide Dealer Locations

In addition to Sigma’s lineup of workshops, customers across the country can take advantage of incredible holiday savings at participating dealer locations.

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more.  Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.


