Canon introduces three new content creator kits for vloggers

Three of Canon’s newest cameras – EOS 90D, PowerShot G7X Mark III and EOS M200 – get bundled in new content creator kits that will be available by the end of November.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes October 25, 2019

Every minute, more than 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube, so Canon decided to make it easier for people to produce and distribute quality content, with three new video kits for its cameras.

It’s almost impossible to scroll through your social feeds or visit a website and not encounter a video catching your eye… or making you look away, so bad it is. To help change things, Canon announced that three new content creator kits for everybody will be made available soon. Yes, on a first look these kits may look like something for the family, but if you look closer, you’ll find there is a solution for different levels of users, from the family videographer to the vloggers looking for ways to create better content, or even the budding filmmaker aspiring to explore new frontiers with something as the Video Creator Kit EOS 90D.

Video is really attracting more people, beyond  vloggers or “influencers”, and kits that allow users to open a box and go shooting contribute to make more people interested by the option to tell stories with moving images. According to a report published by Statista,  “as of May 2019, more than 500 hours of video were uploaded to YouTube every minute. This equates to approximately 30,000 hours of newly uploaded content per hour.” The report notes that “the amount of content on YouTube has increased dramatically as consumer’s appetites for online video has grown. In fact, the number of video content hours uploaded every 60 seconds grew by around 40 percent between 2014 and 2019.”

 

New accessories included in the kits

So, it makes sense that with so many platforms for innovative vloggers and content creators to share their work, Canon U.S.A., Inc.,  decided to help, making it easier for them to produce and distribute quality content with the introduction of creator kits for three of the Company’s newest cameras – EOS 90D, PowerShot G7 X Mark III and EOS M200.

Included in each creator kit is a new Canon accessory, which ProVideo Coalition already announced. Small and mighty, the new Stereo Microphone DM-E100 doesn’t require a battery as it is powered when it’s plugged directly into the microphone jack of the EOS 90D. The new Tripod Grip HG-100TBR includes Wireless Remote BR-E1 that snaps directly into the tripod, providing the ability to release the shutter and start/stop recording video remotely. The grip can rotate 360 degrees for selfies as well as 90 degrees making it ideal for vertical video with both the PowerShot G7 X Mark III and EOS M200.

 

The three new Canon video kits

Details for each content creator kit are as follows:

EOS 90D Video Creator Kit – For the Advanced Video Creator

Kit Includes: EOS 90D, EF-S 18-55mm STM lens, Stereo Microphone DM-E100, 32GB SD Card

  • Pricing: $1,449.00
  • Availability: December 2019

PowerShot G7X Mark III Video Creator Kit – For the Vlogging Enthusiast

Kit Includes: PowerShot G7 X Mark III kit, Tripod Grip HG-100TBR, additional NB-13L battery, 32GB SD Card

  • Pricing: $899.99
  • Availability: Late November 2019

EOS M200 Content Creator Kit – For the Social Media Maven

Kit Includes: EOS M200, EF-M 15-45mm lens kit, Tripod Grip HG-100TBR, 32GB SD Card

  • Pricing: $649.99
  • Availability: Late November 2019

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit Canon’s online store.


