Canon’s new Tripod Grip and Stereo Microphone for vloggers

Along with the new professional DSLR camera announced today, Canon introduced two new accessories to help vloggers shoot videos with enhanced audio and visual quality.

Jose Antunes October 24, 2019

Canon’s first tripod grip to feature wireless operation, the HG-100TBR is announced with another key accessory for vloggers: the small Canon Stereo Microphone DM-E100.

Besides announcing the development of the EOS-1D X Mark III, Canon announced the addition of two ergonomic, lightweight and versatile accessories for video, the Canon Tripod Grip HG-100TBR and the Canon Stereo Microphone DM-E100. These small and affordable accessories will provide vloggers and videographers with higher quality audio and video content whilst also granting greater creative versatility when filming.

Designed with the PowerShot and EOS M series in mind, the tripod grip HG-100TBR  does not support cameras (lens and accessories included) that exceed 1Kg, because the grip becomes unbalanced in handheld shooting and unstable as a tripod.  Still, used according to its limitations, the accessory is a welcome addition to anyone’s kit bag, allowing for more stable and capture while offering a small tripod that can be used with the included wireless system.

The microphone DM-E100 is compatible with PowerShot, EOS M mirrorless models and even some EOS DSLRs, including the new EOS 90D, but Canon points out that the PowerShot G7 X Mark III is the most suitable camera to bring out all the advantages of both of the accessories.

A tripod grip for vloggers

The Canon HG-100TBR is, says Canon, “a unique tripod grip that enables consumers to capture stable footage and film at a range of angles in a much more creative way. When mounted, the tripod grip enables the camera to rotate 360° left or right which can be locked in position, enabling easy recording whilst talking to the camera, or shooting at creative angles.”

Aspiring vloggers can also make use of the adjustable camera mount, which enables the camera to tilt forward 45° and back 90°, making it easier to capture quality video content from high and low angles and even in selfie mode. Furthermore, the tilting tripod head supports vertical movie recording when using with a camera that allows vertical movie shooting, making it well suited to those looking to capture content and share on social media.

The ergonomic, lightweight design of the tripod grip makes shooting quality video over long period of time much more comfortable. The grip can also be set up as a tripod, enabling landscapes and group shots to be captured with ease. It can be easily folded up to fit in a camera bag, making it the perfect companion for vloggers shooting content whilst on the go.

Wireless remote control

The included Canon BR-E1 can be operated by the same hand when the product is used as a grip, and as a remote, when set up as a tripod, making it much simpler to start, stop and re-start recording footage. When used with the bundled Canon BR-E1 wireless remote control, the Canon HG-100TBR tripod grip enables easy remote shooting, giving consumers control of the camera’s shutter, zoom, movie recording and AF from a distance. The tripod grip enables PowerShot camera owners to use the optical zoom remotely, to spontaneously shoot close-ups.

As always, those interested should be aware of some of the limitations: the vertical video shooting functionality is only available on PowerShot G7 X Mark III and EOS M200 (as of 24/10/2019); The zoom functionality is supported by compatible Canon PowerShot cameras only.  In both cases the refer to the cameras’ user manual for compatibility and more details.

A microphone for YouTuber’s kit

The new Canon Stereo Microphone DM-E100, the second accessory introduced by Canon, allows videographers to take their movies to a new level with ease.  It’s a small and practical stereo microphone, which offers enhanced sound pick up and low noise to capture clear audio content. The Canon DM-E100 has an electret condenser design and boasts 120º unidirectional stereo sounds down to -40dB sensitivity, providing better perspective and a more realistic sound when recording videos. Complete with a 66 dB S/N (signal/noise) ratio, 100Hz to 10kHz sound frequency pick up and a wind screen to protect it from outdoor background sounds, the microphone enables users to capture a clear, wide sound scape with reduced noise.

This microphone is, according to Canon, “a great addition to any budding YouTuber’s kit, ideal for recording ‘how-to’ tutorials, conducting product reviews and hosting interviews. With plug and play functionality, the microphone does not require a battery to work so users can capture high quality audio the moment they turn their camera on, simply by connecting the microphone with the built in 3.5mm audio jack.  Weighing just 64g and no bigger than the palm of your hand, the Canon DM-E100 stereo microphone barely adds any extra weight to your camera and can slip easily into a pocket or camera bag.

The key features of tripod and microphone

Canon HG-100TBR Tripod Grip Key Features:

  • Easy to hold
  • Detachable, wireless, Bluetooth enabled BR-E1 remote control
  • Adjustable camera mount
  • Lightweight design
  • Compact size

Canon DM-E100 Stereo Microphone Key Features:

  • Electret stereo condenser design
  • Powered by compatible Canon cameras
  • Hot Shoe mount with foot lock ring
  • Wind shield
  • 100Hz to 10kHz sound frequency range
  • 120 degree unidirectional stereo
  • Compact and lightweight
  • 3.5mm audio jack connection

Both the Canon HG-100TBR tripod grip and Canon DM-E100 stereo microphone will be available from Canon’s online store and official Canon retailers in December 2019.


EOS -1D X Mark III: better video and an impressive step change in autofocus

Review: Screen, a new pro video player for macOS

Jose Antunes
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

