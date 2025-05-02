Able to capture “authentic 4K video with natural color and excellent detail retention”, the new Brinno BCC5000 rises to conquer tough outdoor challenges in areas beyond construction.

The Brinno BCC5000 pairs the TLC5000 4K time-lapse camera built around a 1/1.8″ Sony STARVIS 2 sensor with a weather-resistant housing for time-lapse documentation in outdoor conditions.

Built for extended projects, the Brinno BCC5000 is a durable 4K time-lapse camera bundle designed to meet the real-world needs of professionals in construction, research, and content creation. The bundle, the company claims, “rises to conquer tough outdoor challenges and handles professional photography needs with a business-smart solution, featuring weather-resistant housing and a solid camera clamp for unmatched stability.”

Brinno has been at the forefront of time-lapse imaging since 2009, and the BCC5000 builds on the company’s experience delivering cameras for jobsite monitoring, filmmaking, and long-term observation. The core TLC5000 camera is powered by a 1/1.8″ Sony STARVIS 2 sensor, capturing authentic 4K video with natural color and excellent detail retention—even in lower light. This is not upscaled video, the company says, “but true 4K clarity that provides flexibility for editing, zooming, or cropping in post-production.”

Extended power supply

Time-lapse documentation often requires long deployment periods, and the BCC5000 is engineered to support that. Furthermore, it is perfectly suited for environments with or without internet connectivity, which may be important for some projects, especially in wildlife observation and filming. Although designed with construction professionals in mind, the BCC5000 is now the 4K solution for creatives looking for a time-lapse solution, as its base camera features the high-capacity Brinno Rechargeable Battery, with built-in powerful lithium cells that ensure an extended power supply, further enhancing the already long-lasting battery life for uninterrupted recording.

Images stored in microSD card

The BCC5000 comes equipped with Brinno’s rechargeable MRB1000 battery pack, offering reliable, eco-conscious power without the hassle of disposable batteries. The modular design includes a three-slot housing, enabling the use of multiple battery packs for extended shooting with minimal maintenance or onsite intervention.

To accommodate high-resolution content and lengthy recording sessions, the BCC5000 stores time-lapse video and images locally on a microSD card (supports up to 256GB). This allows for efficient data handling without reliance on external recorders or servers. Once footage is captured, files can be quickly retrieved via card transfer or downloaded remotely through the Brinno App, simplifying post-production workflows.

With an IP65-rated protective housing, the BCC5000 stands up to challenging environments. Rain, dust, and temperature shifts are managed effectively by the ATH5000 housing, while the included clamp mount secures the system in place on site. Whether positioned on scaffolding, fences, or poles, the camera setup is stable and easy to manage, according to Brinno.

A practical choice for time-lapse capture

Using the Brinno App, users can configure the BCC5000 via Bluetooth and monitor progress remotely over Wi-Fi. Frame previews, battery status, and storage monitoring are all accessible through the app, allowing teams to reduce site visits and ensure that each project is recorded as planned. The ability to download footage via the cloud adds convenience to an already streamlined workflow.

Recording with the BCC5000 is a straightforward process. Users power on the camera, select an interval, and begin recording in just three steps. This ease of use, combined with professional-grade image quality and long-term power, makes the BCC5000 a practical choice for anyone looking to capture reliable time-lapse footage over weeks or months.

Key specifications of the new Brinno BCC5000:

True 4K time-lapse with Sony STARVIS 2 sensor

IP65 weatherproof housing for outdoor use

Long-lasting rechargeable battery packs

microSD storage up to 256GB

Easy setup via app with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

The TLC5000 has a single capture mode, time-lapse, so if you are after other options, you’ll have to go for a Brinno camera like the TLC2020 camera. The TLC2020 features three unique capture modes that allow for endless filming possibilities:

Time Lapse

Worry free time lapse. Take a sequence of photos at interval and shoot schedule of your choice. When you finish recording, the time lapse video is automatically generated, meaning no time is wasted editing footage and it can be shared instantly.

Worry free time lapse. Take a sequence of photos at interval and shoot schedule of your choice. When you finish recording, the time lapse video is automatically generated, meaning no time is wasted editing footage and it can be shared instantly. Step Video

Exciting storytelling. Record short video clips at selected capture interval. The camera auto combines clips into fantastic ready-to-view storytelling narratives.

Exciting storytelling. Record short video clips at selected capture interval. The camera auto combines clips into fantastic ready-to-view storytelling narratives. Stop Motion.

Manually take multiple photos one frame at a time. The camera auto combines photos into dynamic animated video that shows your creative talent.

The time-lapse videos from Jacinta Leong

The Brinno TLC2020 camera, though, only captures 1080p, so you’ll lose the advantages of the new model, TLC5000, and the BCC5000 bundle. But don’t let that stop you. As Jacinta Leong, a Production Designer and Art Director who has been working in the film industry for over 28 years shows in a video published on her channel, even the Brinno BCC 300-C bundle – which is an entry model – works. In fact, some of her previous work was captured with the TLC 200, a 720p time-lapse camera, as a video showing the village set construction for the movie Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings reveals.

As an Art Director on Shang-Chi, Jacinta oversaw the creation of set designs that combined traditional Chinese architecture and design with fantastical elements from the Marvel Universe. In fact, Jacinta Leong has used Brinno cameras to document set construction in many Hollywood films: her impressive resume includes titles such as The Matrix, Star Wars – Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, or Alien: Covenant.

For her most recent time-lapse videos published on her YouTube channel Jacinta Leong used the TLC 2000 series. She said this about the Brinno TLC2020: I absolutely love the latest model. The menu is so much navigatable, and the convenience is in the updated features such as Schedule (per day), Intervals, LED screen – it’s like a dream.”

Last February she published a new video in her series about set construction for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga movie, which, as she notes, shows more than 12 months of work distilled into less than 12 minutes. Jacinta Leong spent 24 months working on the movie and says “I enjoy recording these moments, because they happen just once. I am in awe of the crew who pour their love and care into these vehicles and sets.”

The Brinno BCC5000 4K is available for immediate shipping, with a recommended selling price, in Europe, of €1949. There is no indication of the retail price in the United States.