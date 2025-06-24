News

Brightline Lighting delivers a breakthrough in low voltage lighting control and performance with new turnkey system.

Jose Antunes
June 24, 2025
Brightline Lighting AV/720: simple “lighting by numbers” installationThe new AV/720 from Brightline Lighting offers simple plug-and-play installation, in-ceiling design, and realistic color reproduction.

Designed to provide seamless compatibility with low voltage professional AV systems, the AV/720 lighting control system offers a simple “lighting by numbers” installation with true color reproduction. This new system is, the company says, an all-in-one, low voltage control system for variable white lighting over a single DMX cable.

Each AV/720 system drives a selection of up to 20 Brightline LED lights that may include the Flex-T, LVP, LVCI, LST,  Pup fresnel, or Minnow profile spotlight – at 97 CRI (Color Rendering Index). As a fully DMX-compatible device, the AV/720 facilitates lighting color temperature, dimming, scenes, power, presets, and automated functions.

Brightline Lighting says that “since the AV/720 arrives programmed and with pre-labeled cables and fixtures, installation is simplified. Onsite installers simply follow the numbers. If system expansion is desired, either with existing capacity or by adding a second AV/720, Brightline will run a new program at the factory and send the software update to support the expansion.”

The AV/720 is compatible with all Brightline recessed architectural fixtures, including new versions of the Pup and Minnow. The fixtures are adjustable within a color temperature range of 3200 to 5600 degrees Kelvin, rendering this scalable system ideal for dynamically changing environments.

 

Brightline Lighting AV/720: simple “lighting by numbers” installation“The AV/720 takes all the obstacles away from achieving studio-quality lighting,” explained Tim Godby, Product Ambassador, Brightline Lighting.  “Pro AV integrators, dealers, and designers have everything they need right there inside one smart, independent, comprehensive system. The AV/720 enables variable white, video and task light, power and control, all over low voltage power. Because the power is delivered over Class 2 wire, it’s super easy to install.”

Key features:

  • Lighting by numbers
  • 600W power supply​
  • 20 inputs​
  • Up to 40 DMX channels​
  • Arrives pre-programmed​
  • Turnkey system
  • Low-voltage power​
  • Variable control​
  • Seamless integration

The AV/720 provides self-contained power and control across a wide range of Brightline fixtures, with a low-voltage system that’s as green as it gets. With low voltage power, perfectly rendered variable white color, future scalability and DMX control easily interfaced to AV processors, the AV/720 is like the Grateful Dead’s music—not the best at what it does, the only one that does what it does.

