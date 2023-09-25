You might have a panic attack if this happens but it is easily fixable

If you happen to log into Blackmagic Resolve 18.6 and all your databases and projects are gone, don’t panic. You might then log into the Blackmagic Cloud server and get a Project library is currently disabled message. Still, don’t panic like I did.

It would appear that if you are subscribed to the Blackmagic Cloud, they might be requiring a resubscribe to their cloud service now that we are at Resolve 18.6, and there are a lot of new cloud workflows and tools that they are enabling. I did not get any kind of message about this, which would have been nice since just losing everything inhibits mild to major panic.

Here’s what to do.

If you launch Resolve and your Cloud Project Libraries are gone, don’t panic. Launch your web browser.

Sign into the Blackmagic Cloud and head to the second tab, the Project Server.

Hit the circle i on the database to open up information about that database. Your Project Library is hopefully disabled. Hit the switch to turn that library back on.

You should then be presented with an upgrade plan option. Hit Upgrade and reenable your account. I was able to leave the same level of plan I had before.

Manage you plan and even buy more storage if you want!

Once that is done you’ll see Resolve enabling the project library.

This is still a bit panic endusing as you’ll see the library empty as the projects are reenabled.

Once the Blackmagic Cloud has had a chance to churn, hopefully everything comes back as it was before this Upgrade.

This is a great place to remind you how to manually back up a Resolve Cloud database. Hit that info circle i and there is a BackUp option.

Did Blackmagic let anyone know this was going to happen?

Did you get an email about an upgrade being required as they move to the next generation of the Blackmagic Cloud? I did not get any kind of notification. When I logged on first thing the morning this happened, I was presented with a Save & Exit error on my instance of Resolve that had been on the day before. It was a strange message I had never seen before, but Save & Exit seemed like the best option. It was after that, upon Resolve’s relaunch, that everything was gone. I know of a few others who had this same thing happen on the same day, so it made me wonder if Blackmagic did some kind of account reset over the weekend since 18.6. had some along.

I assumed it was related to that Save & Exit situation, so that is when the panic attack happened. Checking my database backups, both of my Project Libraries have the exact same backup dates, which was odd as they are backed up differently. Regardless I’m going to be much more diligent in database backups as well as intermediate exports.

There is a thread on the Blackmagic forums about this. What is strange is that my plan had gone to a free plan. For months now, I’ve been paying for two cloud databases, both of which have been being used regularly, one with multiple editors. It’s not like the libraries were dormant.

You can do manual backups yourself, locally, which is a good piece of mind

I like to export both Resolve .drt timelines for my main edits at the end of each day as well as Resolve project .drp exports as an extra backup step. The key is remembering to back them as sometimes, at the end of the day, you’re in a hurry to get home.

I wasn’t the only one to have a panic attack when this happened. Thankfully the good world of Twitter was able to help. When I searched for the specific phrase Project library is currently disabled on Google, there were zero results.

Thanks to Colin Brooker for the quick reply on this.