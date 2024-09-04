The new URSA Cine 12K film camera from Blackmagic Design, is the realization of that dream with a completely new generation of image sensor and seamless integration into high end workflows.

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K is a revolutionary digital film camera that introduces new advanced digital film technology combined with total integration into the post production workflow. According to Blackmagic Design, “it’s the first digital film camera with fast high capability storage built in, plus high speed networking for on set media sync.”

Blackmagic URSA Cine also introduces a new large format RGBW 36 x 24mm image sensor with larger photo-sites for incredible dynamic range. You can also swap between PL, LPL, EF and Hasselblad lens mounts. There’s even Wi-Fi with SRT streaming for remote client viewing. Plus the industry standard Lemo and Fischer connections make it perfect for high end cinema production.

According to Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty, “We wanted to build our dream high end camera that had everything we had ever wanted. Blackmagic URSA Cine is the realization of that dream with a completely new generation of image sensor, a body with industry standard features and connections, and seamless integration into high end workflows. There’s been no expense spared in designing this camera and we think it will truly revolutionize all stages of production from capture to post!”

I honestly don’t want to go back to Super 35

Blackmagic Design has also released new footage and an interview with cinematographer Christian Sebadlt, ASC, about his use of the camera, available here. Sebadlt recently shot a moody night setting with an amazing Flamenco dancer and Spanish guitarist, designed to have challenging lighting that would test the sensor and the camera’s dynamic range, where they used candles and torches, “which can be very tricky at night for lesser cameras.”

Cinematographer Christian Sebadlt also said this about the new camera:” Going with a full frame 3:2 12K sensor on the URSA Cine is simply genius. I honestly don’t want to go back to Super 35 now. Just being able to shoot wider or tighter on the same lens by changing the sensor mode (and slightly cropping), saves me when every second on the set counts. This camera can shoot Super 35 (4-perf equivalent) in 9K at 100fps and FF 8K and 4K (2.4:1) at 220fps! With that extra resolution you can even shoot 12K 3:2 open gate at 80 fps and 12K 2.4:1 (12,288 x 5112) at 120 fps! The amazing thing is, being able to shoot in 4K, 8K, or even 12K, using the entire sensor without cropping and still retaining the full field of view of your lenses.”

The Blackmagic Design URSA Cine 12K costs $14,995. The accompanying Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF costs $1,695 while the Blackmagic Media Dock and Blackmagic Media Module 8TB cost $1,995 and $1,695 respectively.