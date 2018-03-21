BeyondPodcasting 2: Microphones—technologies, patterns and connection types

By listening to BeyondPodcasting episode 2, you’ll learn microphone fundamentals: technologies, patterns and connection types

By Allan Tépper March 21, 2018 Production

In BeyondPodcasting episode 2, Allan Tépper presents a bird’s eye view of microphone categories: technologies, patterns and connection types. Among the technologies covered are ribbon, electret condenser and dynamic. Among the patterns are omnidirectional and several types of directional mics: cardioid, supercardioid, hypercardioid and shotgun. The connection types covered are analog (balanced and unbalanced) and digital (Lightning and USB). This is fundamental information to understand and choose microphones, mixers and interfaces (preamps and A-to-D converters).

Allan is again joined by his guest, the Emmy award winning actor and voiceover talent Memo Sauceda. BeyondPodcasting is located at BeyondPodcasting.com

Do you prefer to hear it in the language of Cervantes? ¿Prefieres oírlo en el idioma de Cervantes?

Nuestra radio hermana en castellano es Tu radio global en Turadioglobal.com

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting or TuNuevaRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Dual Pixel CMOS AF: five years of evolution

Teradek Bolt 10K for drone operators

Profile Picture
Allan Tépper
author
Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is a bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994, Tépper has been consulting…

You Might Also Like

AirLinc for iOS goes multi-channel/multi-mic
Production

AirLinc for iOS goes multi-channel/multi-mic

Back in 2015, I reviewed AirLinc, an iOS app that converts your iOS devices...
Review: RØDE AI–1 interface—preamp and A-to-D/D-to-A converter
Production

Review: RØDE AI–1 interface—preamp and A-to-D/D-to-A converter

As promised after teasing it in my recent RØDE NT1 microphone review, here is...
Monitoring challenges when using multiple digital USB mics simultaneously
Production

Monitoring challenges when using multiple digital USB mics simultaneously

Digital USB microphones have improved in quality and multiplied in availability on the market....
Review: RØDE NT1 studio microphone, shockmount and pop filter
Production

Review: RØDE NT1 studio microphone, shockmount and pop filter

Here is my review of the black-colored, high-end RØDE NT1 analog electret condenser studio...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of