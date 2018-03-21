In BeyondPodcasting episode 2, Allan Tépper presents a bird’s eye view of microphone categories: technologies, patterns and connection types. Among the technologies covered are ribbon, electret condenser and dynamic. Among the patterns are omnidirectional and several types of directional mics: cardioid, supercardioid, hypercardioid and shotgun. The connection types covered are analog (balanced and unbalanced) and digital (Lightning and USB). This is fundamental information to understand and choose microphones, mixers and interfaces (preamps and A-to-D converters).

Allan is again joined by his guest, the Emmy award winning actor and voiceover talent Memo Sauceda. BeyondPodcasting is located at BeyondPodcasting.com

Do you prefer to hear it in the language of Cervantes? ¿Prefieres oírlo en el idioma de Cervantes?

Nuestra radio hermana en castellano es Tu radio global en Turadioglobal.com

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting or TuNuevaRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!