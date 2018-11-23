The range of Pipeline fixtures from BB&S Lighting, makers of groundbreaking professional lighting, is expanded with the new Pipeline Reflect System recently announced.

The new Pipeline Reflect System is on the same 1” cylindrical linear Remote Phosphor Pipes, and incorporates a new range of superior quality reflectors reflectors offering optimal control, and light dispersion spanning a 90° degree angle with practically no spill. Plus, the new Reflect System offers double the foot-candle output of the Pipes alone. And like all BB&S fixtures, the versatile Pipeline Reflect runs off of 48V for precise dimming and optimal strobe capability, especially when used with the optional BB&S 4-Way Controller.

This new reference in the Pipeline family was developed as a result of the popularity of the original color-accurate (3200°K, 4300°K, or 5600°K) remote phosphor LED Pipeline lighting. The Reflect System utilizes the same 95 TLCI (3200°K, 4300°K or 5600°K), accurate color rendering remote phosphor 1-inch/25mm diameter LED Pipes for which Pipeline is known. Available in 1’, 2’, 3’, 4’, 6’ and 8’ lengths Reflect housings are made of rigid, polished aluminum with a flat base and 1.5” high contoured walls with a 2” wide opening.

Reflect Systems for studio grids

The Reflect System is ideal for studio grids, or anchor desks for clean up light on talent. Convenient for set designers, the housings are black to match the predominant set color, which helps make a clean looking installation. Another benefit is the Reflect housing’s easy mounting capability. A built-in speed rail-type solution allows for attaching to grids or they can be placed side-by-side or end-to-end, using a range of accessories.

Made for customization, Reflect units feature a 3-pin XLR plug to control the electronic configuration. For plug and play, fixtures may be operated via the BB&S 4-way Controller (which has four 40W channels), with optional wireless DMX/RDM control or built-in DMX 512 in/out (all function). Controllers can be wall or ceiling mounted.

BB&S also offers Pipeline 10W, 20W, 30W and 40W manually controlled Driver Dimmers with 3-pin XLR to plug into Reflect fixtures so they can be powered by optional 20W or 65W power supplies or used with 14.4VDC batteries. The 3-Pin XLR within the fixture results in a cleaner installation. Barn doors, grid accessories, and optional removable gel filters will be available soon.

For more information about BB&S Lighting in North and South America visit www.bbslighting.com or in Europe, Africa and Asia visit: www.brothers-sons.dk