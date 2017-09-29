Autodesk VFX Reel 2018: submit your work

Autodesk is in search of creative projects to feature in its 2018 VFX reel. The company is also interested in killer imagery, so get your projects out of the drawer or the hard-drive and share them with the world.

By Jose Antunes September 29, 2017 News, Post Production, Pro Photo, Production

Creators interested in participating in the Autodesk VFX Reel for 2018 have until December 1, 2017, to send their submissions to this annual showcase of Autodesk’s and customer work.

Year after year, the Autodesk VFX Reel is a repository of some of the best work created using the tools distributed by the company. Now, it is time to gather the images, graphics, still and animated, for the next edition, and the company is in search of creative projects to feature in its 2018 VFX reel, which will be showcased at industry events, and featured on AREAAutodesk.com and the Autodesk YouTube channel.

The invitation from Audoesk could not be more clear: “Send us your recent work, commercials, TV series, film trailers or clips, short films, VR experiences or music videos created using Autodesk software.” Reading the guidelines for preparation of files is the first step, as is reading and signing the image consent form, before transfering the files to Autodesk. All is explained on the website created on purpose, where you’ll also find the Autodesk VFX Reel 2017, which may be a source of inspiration to what kind of material makes it to the final video.

The company is also on the lookout for killer imagery – from screenshots to final renders, and before and afters – for inclusion in future marketing materials. To submit your commercial, TV, film, short film, VR and/or music video projects created using Autodesk software, follow the instructions, and complete your submission by Friday, December 1, 2017.

Follow the link to know more about Autodesk’s VFX Reel 2018 participation rules.


