The new ATOMOSphere is designed to work with files from any camera or recorder and supports cloud-based file transfers for integration with any editing system or delivery platform.

Upload, review and share from any camera with the new ATOMOSphere, a powerful new cloud-based production ecosystem and membership platform that seamlessly integrates with cloud-connected Atomos Ninja and Shogun monitor-recorders.

ATOMOSphere is part of a streamlined single sign-on Atomos membership environment where our creative community can register their devices, manage cloud storage, upload and share media, and collaborate with clients. It’s designed to be fast, open, and adaptable — supporting content creators and creatives across every kind of workflow.

All registered Atomos members receive a free ATOMOSphere Starter Plan, which includes 20GB of cloud storage, exclusive member perks, as well as monthly news and updates. Customers with a cloud-connected Ninja or Shogun monitor-recorder can begin uploading video as it’s being captured by simply pairing it with their ATOMOSphere account. Once connected, they can instantly share footage with other ATOMOSphere members or invite new collaborators to review and comment.

Here is more information about the new solution, shared by Atomos at NAB 202:

Members can upgrade to paid storage plans starting at just USD $10/month for 500GB or opt for an annual plan at USD $159/year for 1TB, which also includes a 5% discount on all purchases from the Atomos online store in the USA, European Union, and Australia. Higher storage tiers unlock even greater discounts, so the more cloud storage you use with ATOMOSphere, the more you save. Members can also access optional paid cloud editing features and powerful AI tools to take their workflow even further.

“With ATOMOSphere, we’re connecting creatives across the globe — and we’re just getting started,” said Peter Barber, Atomos Chief Operating Officer. “We have built an open cloud platform that doesn’t lock you into one system or workflow. It doesn’t matter what camera you use, what format you shoot in, or which editing software you prefer — ATOMOSphere is designed to be open, flexible, and ready to fit into your unique workflow. Whether you’re a solo photographer, an independent filmmaker, or part of a large production or post-production team, our mission is to make it easy, efficient, and cost-effective to store, share, and collaborate on your content from anywhere in the world. And with deeper integrations coming soon, we’re excited to continue expanding what’s possible for creative professionals everywhere.”

A Connected, Yet Open Ecosystem

While ATOMOSphere is tightly integrated with Atomos cloud-connected devices, it’s also designed to make it easy to work with other cloud solutions like Frame.io, Dropbox, MediaSilo, Sony Ci Media, and more. Creators can use ATOMOSphere as a central hub — or simply as a fast, intermediate cloud layer — giving them full control over how they move files through their production pipeline.

With support for high-quality video formats like Apple ProRes, Avid DNx, HEVC (H.265), H.264, and many more, as well as popular still image formats — including RAW files compatible with camera brands such as Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, Nikon, Olympus/OM System, Panasonic, and more — ATOMOSphere offers a future-ready way to back up, sort, share, and collaborate on creative projects from anywhere in the world.

ATOMOSphere isn’t just for cloud-connected devices — it also supports traditional physical media workflows too. If you’re recording to an SSD or other removable media using a monitor-recorder, you can simply connect that SSD to your computer and upload the footage directly into ATOMOSphere — no matter the file type, format, or camera brand. The same goes for photographers: high-resolution RAW image files from any camera can be uploaded from memory cards or external drives connected to your computer. Once uploaded, your content can be archived, shared, or reviewed — and your physical media is free to be reused for the next shoot. ATOMOSphere is built to support any media, any file format, any camera, and any recorder — not just Atomos products.

Even if ATOMOSphere can’t natively read your file format, you can still upload, back up, share, and download it — without any restrictions.

More Than Video

ATOMOSphere isn’t just for video creators. Photographers, especially those shooting high-res RAW formats on mirrorless and DSLR cameras, face the same challenges when it comes to storage, backup, and sharing of large files. ATOMOSphere provides a cost-effective way to offload projects, free up expensive camera memory cards, and archive work safely — with the ability to collaborate, review, and deliver files from the cloud.

Key Features of ATOMOSphere:

– Register & manage devices: Track all your Atomos gear, activate warranties, and control your account in one place.

– Store & share media: Secure, scalable cloud storage that makes it easy to upload, organize, and distribute files.

– Camera-to-cloud: Upload from connected Ninja and Shogun devices directly to ATOMOSphere or other connected cloud services like Frame.io, Dropbox, and more.

– Deliver to social platforms: Export content to YouTube, Vimeo, and more – fast and efficiently.

– Access exclusive paid membership benefits: Members paying for storage plans of USD$159 or more will enjoy discounts and promotions on the Atomos web store. These discounts are always available with active prepaid yearly memberships, so the cost of cloud storage more than pays for itself with savings on new Atomos gear. The bigger your cloud plan, the bigger your member discounts!

Built for speed, security, and peace of mind

Atomos has partnered with Storj and Seagate Lyve Cloud to deliver a robust, high-performance storage backbone for ATOMOSphere. Your files are stored in SOC 2 or ISO/IEC 27001 certified facilities, ensuring enterprise-grade security and privacy.

Thanks to Storj’s distributed cloud, which provides lightning-fast data access to or from anywhere in the world, and Seagate Lyve Cloud’s scalable S3-compatible object storage, ATOMOSphere delivers upload and download speeds that consistently exceed traditional cloud platforms – especially for large video and RAW media files. This means you can transfer and collaborate on content more efficiently than ever, even from remote locations, and keep your workflow moving without bottlenecks.

On top of that, ATOMOSphere is designed for reliability. Inherently redundant, distributed storage ensures your files are always accessible and protected against hardware failure or outages.

Optional Cloud Editing and AI Tools

Through our partnership with Axle AI, ATOMOSphere adds powerful paid features like:

– Cloud-based nonlinear editing

– AI-assisted media management

– Automated transcription in nearly 20 languages

– Metadata tagging, multi-user editing, and intelligent media search

“We’re thrilled to partner with Atomos on ATOMOSphere,” said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI. “Together, we’re unlocking the full potential of cloud workflows, with tools that help creators find, edit, and share their content faster than ever.”

ATOMOSphere is available now. Atomos has also released AtomOS 11.15.00, a free of charge firmware update which enables direct uploads to the platform from supported Atomos devices. Live demos will be featured at NAB 2025, booth SL4828.

“If you already own an Atomos device, your free ATOMOSphere account is ready and waiting — just visit atomos.com to activate it today,” added Peter. “And if you’re new to Atomos, we’d love to welcome you into the ATOMOSphere community. Whether you’re working solo or with a team, in the studio or out in the field, this is a space built to support the way you work.”

“As creatives ourselves, we understand that no two jobs are the same. You might change your equipment, your workflow, or even your delivery platform from project to project. That’s why ATOMOSphere is built to be completely open — it works with files from any camera, any recorder, and any editing system, without locking you in. Because that’s how the creative industry has always worked — and that’s how it will continue to work. We’re here to support that freedom, and we’re excited to see what you create.”

Visit atomos.com and set up your free ATOMOSphere account today — and immediately start uploading, reviewing, and sharing your content!