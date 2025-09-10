Atomos announced that the Ninja TX, a completely re-engineered and advanced addition to the acclaimed Ninja monitor-recorder family announced in July, is now shipping.

Ninja TX will be demonstrated with the latest cameras from Canon, Fujifilm, and Nikon on the Atomos booth (9.C05) at IBC2025. Atomos will also be demonstrating a beta version of camera control over USB-C.

Ninja TX features both 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 inputs and outputs, along with integrated Wi-Fi and AirGlu timecode technology. It introduces a brand-new industrial design that improves thermal efficiency, reduces weight, and enhances portability, all in a compact 5-inch form factor. The new solution will be one of the highlights at the company’s booth at IBC2025. Atomos will also be demonstrating a beta version of camera control over USB-C that the company plans to introduce in Q4/2025.

“The camera control option is a much-requested feature from our customers,” commented Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “Ninja TX is the first Ninja to include a USB-C port; it actually has three, which opens up a world of possibilities, just one of which is camera control.”

Ninja TX is designed for cloud-based workflows, and software updates are now delivered via the cloud. Ninja TX camera control will be delivered as a cloud update too, and its activation will be connected to paid ATOMOSphere annual memberships. However, as a special offer to anyone who purchases a Ninja TX before October 31st, they will receive camera control when it becomes available in the coming months, even if they do not have a paid ATOMOSphere membership. After that date, full access to camera control features will require a paid ATOMOSphere annual membership plan.

“We want to reward early adopters of Ninja TX,” added Peter. “So, anyone who has already received, or purchases Ninja TX before the end of October will receive the camera control update free of charge. This will provide the same functionality as Shinobi II in terms of camera control and touch to focus.”

Despite its small 5-inch form factor, Ninja TX delivers powerful features previously only possible in the larger Shogun Ultra and also adds support for ultra-fast CFexpress Type B media and recording to USB-C external drives. The all-new AtomOS Linux-based operating system provides faster performance, over-the-air updates, and a streamlined user experience. And of course, it includes all the extensive monitoring tools that have made Ninja the best in class go-to field monitor for video professionals for over a decade.

With integrated Wi-Fi and AirGlu, Ninja TX ships ready for cloud workflows, including 20GB of free ATOMOSphere storage. Creators can upload footage directly to Frame.io, Dropbox, or other camera-to-cloud services, or stream via NDI 6/HX3, enabling real-time collaboration and faster delivery from anywhere.

Ninja TX Key Features At-A-Glance

Encode to Apple ProRes/RAW, Avid DNx or H.265/H.264

Record up to 8Kp30 RAW

Capture to CFexpress Type B or USB-C storage

Super-bright, 1500nit 5-inch touchscreen display

HDMI 2.0, 12G-SDI input and output & Wi-Fi 6E

Includes NDI 6 / HX3 TX/RX streaming

AtomOS Linux-based operating system

Direct upload to ATOMOSphere, Frame.io, Dropbox and more

Timecode sync over RF or Bluetooth

Over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates

Powered by USB-C, NP-F battery or AC adaptor

Ninja TX is available now with the following MSRP: USD $999 / EUR €999 / GBP £835 (excluding local sales taxes/VAT).