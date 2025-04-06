Atomos announced at NAB 2025 its own powerful new range of AI-enhanced PTZ cameras, A-Eye, that combine intelligent tracking, high-quality video, and seamless connectivity.

Designed for educators, content creators, business professionals, houses of worship, and live event teams, the A-Eye series makes multi-camera production simple, scalable, and professional.

AI-powered, auto-tracking, cinematic movement with HD and 4K models, that’s the A-Eye range of PTZ cameras announced by Atomos. The A-Eye range currently includes three cameras and a controller:

A-Eye 4K-20X – The flagship 4K model with a 1/1.8-inch UHD CMOS sensor and 20x optical zoom, built for large venues, stage productions, and professional multi-camera productions.

A-Eye 4K-12X – Compact and versatile with a 1/2.5-inch UHD CMOS sensor and 12x optical zoom, ideal for creators, classrooms, and corporate presentations.

A-Eye HD-20X – A high-definition model using a 1/2.8-inch CMOS sensor with 2.07M effective pixels and 20x optical zoom—perfect for education, houses of worship, and budget-friendly production setups.

A-Eye Control – The dedicated remote-control hub that enables advanced multi-camera operation, preset switching, and remote production over IP.

With real-time AI-powered tracking and advanced PTZ motion (±170° pan and -30° to +90° tilt range), A-Eye cameras follow your subject with fluid, precise movement—perfectly framing every step, whether you’re streaming a live concert, teaching a class, or presenting to a global audience.

“A-Eye is more than just a PTZ camera—it’s your virtual camera operator,” said Peter Barber, Chief Operating Officer at Atomos. “Whether you’re teaching in a classroom, presenting at a town hall, or streaming a live multi-camera concert, A-Eye tracks the action automatically, giving your audience a polished, professional experience every time.”

All A-Eye models include NDI|HX3, support H.265, H.264, and MJPEG compression, and feature a wide range of output options including HDMI, 3G-SDI, USB, and IP streaming via RTSP, RTMP, and ONVIF. Power over Ethernet (PoE+) support means a single cable can deliver power, video, and control—simplifying setup and reducing cable clutter.

One of the key advantages of the A-Eye series is its use of industry-standard protocols and physical connections, allowing it to slot into existing multi-camera environments with ease. Whether you’re upgrading one camera or expanding an entire setup, Atomos claims, “A-Eye integrates seamlessly with third-party PTZ systems—making it the perfect addition to any professional workflow.”

Content Creation: A-Eye brings hands-free professionalism to solo creators—great for vlogs, cooking, beauty, or fitness content.

Education: Instructors move naturally between boards, screens, and students, while A-Eye keeps the framing perfect for remote learners.

Business & Enterprise: Presenters move freely across the room or stage, knowing A-Eye is capturing every word and gesture.

Live Events: From keynote speakers to musicians, A-Eye delivers dynamic wide and close-up shots, automatically.

Worship Services: A-Eye makes it simple to share every word and gesture of worship with remote congregations—capturing services naturally and respectfully.

Sports & Coaching: Coaches and analysts capture the action with ease, tracking movement and zooming in for analysis or live streaming.

“With support for traditional video SDI and HDMI connections as well as IP-based workflows—including NDI—A-Eye is as flexible as it is powerful,” added Barber. “Whether you’re operating locally or connecting cameras across the world, A-Eye helps you deliver stunning results, every time.”

Pricing & Availability (all excluding local sales tax)

A-Eye HD-20X – USD $1,399 / EUR €999

A-Eye 4K-12X – USD $1,899 / EUR €1,499

A-Eye 4K-20X – USD $2,299 / EUR €1,999

A-Eye Control Unit – USD $999 / EUR €799

The A-Eye range of cameras and Control Unit can be pre-ordered now and will be shipping in June 2025. For more information, visit www.atomos.com, or experience A-Eye in action at NAB Show 2025, Las Vegas, Booth #SL4828.