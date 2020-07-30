ATEM Streaming Bridge Announced by Blackmagic Design

The new ATEM Streaming Bridge is a new converter that decodes the live stream from any ATEM Mini Pro model switcher and converts it back to SDI and HDMI video. The advantage of ATEM Streaming Bridge is broadcasters can use it to connect high quality video links direct from any ATEM Mini Pro studio. This allows broadcasters to access a wide range of talent, worldwide. ATEM Mini Pro’s video stream is much higher quality than simple conferencing software, so customers get broadcast quality, clean of any streaming software vendor logo burn-in.

The ATEM Streaming Bridge is a video converter that lets customers receive a H.264 stream from any ATEM Mini Pro and convert it back to SDI and HDMI video. This means customers can send video to remote locations around their local Ethernet network, or via the internet globally. That’s possible because it uses advanced H.264 codecs for higher quality at very low data rates. Imagine broadcasters and bloggers collaborating on shows and creating global networks of ATEM Mini Pro remote broadcast studios. Setup is easy as the ATEM software utility can create setup files that customers can email to remote ATEM Mini Pro studios. ATEM Streaming Bridge is the perfect way to use ATEM Mini Pro as a remote broadcast studio.

ATEM Mini switchers make it easy to create professional multi camera productions for live streaming to YouTube and innovative business presentations using Skype or Zoom. Simply connect ATEM Mini and customers can switch live between 4 high quality video camera inputs for dramatically better quality images. Or connect a computer for PowerPoint slides or gaming consoles. The built in DVE allows exciting picture in picture effects, perfect for commentary. There are loads of video effects too. All ATEM Mini Pro models have live streaming which can be used to connect directly to the ATEM Streaming Bridge. There’s also HDMI out for projectors. Microphone inputs allow high quality desktop and lapel mics for interviews and presentations.

ATEM Streaming Bridge will be available in August from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$245.

“This is an exciting converter as it allows broadcasters to integrate with a worldwide talent pool of expert bloggers with ATEM Mini Pro based studios. The stream link is broadcast quality so bloggers don’t have to accept low quality streaming software with a logo burned in. ATEM Streaming Bridge can also be used on a local network so it acts as an IP converter and customers can connect to large televisions and video projectors in public spaces.” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “I think this will be very exciting. Imagine a world of networked ATEM Mini Pro studios and broadcasters all connecting together in broadcast quality! What a creative world that would be!”