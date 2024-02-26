A look at the behind-the-scenes work of the editing team for the sports documentary series

In this latest episode of Editors on Editing, we take look at the behind-the-scenes work of the editing team for the sports documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Michael Anthony Brown, Tim Wilsbach, Matt Wafaie and Mike Oliver connect with Glenn Garland to discuss the challenges they faced, the creative decisions they made, and the emotional impact of their work. They emphasize the importance of storytelling and emotion in their work while also discussing the balance between showcasing the excitement of the games and the personal stories of the players and the town.

The editors explain how they take great care in portraying the passion and dedication of the players and the town. They also detail the significance of bringing a fresh perspective to each episode, finding creative ways to engage the audience, and what it means to maintain a sense of authenticity.

