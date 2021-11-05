Uncategorised

Art of the Frame Podcast w/ “Zombie House Flipping” Editors Jeannette Christensen & Dan Wolfmeyer

art of the frame podcast with zombie house flipping editors

Join host Scott Simmons for his conversation with Jeannette Christensen & Dan Wolfmeyer about the A&E reality series “Zombie House Flipping”

November 5, 2021
The Art of the Frame Podcast brings in-depth conversations with the top creators of your favorite films and shows into your car, living room and beyond. In each episode, we talk with creators ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors, cinematographers, directors and more about their careers and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

An example of a full editing workspace for Jeanette’s Avid.

 

On todays episode of the Art of the Frame Podcast, Scott talks with editors Jeannette Christensen & Dan Wolfmeyer about the A&E reality show “Zombie House Flipping.” In this episode they talk about what lead editors on these types of shows do, the differences in cutting styles between different types of reality shows & dealing with time constraints when cutting reality TV. Enjoy the episode and check out “Zombie House Flipping” on A&E!

The Art of the Frame Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast, Radio Public and more.

