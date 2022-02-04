The Winter Olympics are open and we have a special bonus episode of the Art of the Frame Podcast! Join Scott for a fascinating conversation with editor Rob Weir

*Cue Olympic Theme Song* Welcome to this special Friday episode of the Art of the Frame Podcast! On todays episode, Scott Simmons talks with longtime Olympic Games editor Rob Weir. In his 35 years in the industry, Rob has cut 7 Emmys, 10 Tellys, 10 Olympics and numerous docs as well as dozens of network and cable features. In this chat Scott and Rob dive into the complex nature of editing a major sporting event like the Olympics, you don’t want to miss it!

You can see more of Robs credits here: https://staffmeup.com/profile/robweir

Follow Scott on Twitter @editblog

Liking the podcast? Leave a review on your favorite platform! We greatly appreciate your feedback 🙂

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. Make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes!