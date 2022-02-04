Podcasts

Art of the Frame Podcast w/ Olympic Games Post Production Editor Rob Weir

Beijing Olympics 2022 post production editor rob weir

The Winter Olympics are open and we have a special bonus episode of the Art of the Frame Podcast! Join Scott for a fascinating conversation with editor Rob Weir

Profile Picture
Filmtools
February 4, 2022
Comment

Beijing Olympics 2022 post production editor rob weir*Cue Olympic Theme Song* Welcome to this special Friday episode of the Art of the Frame Podcast! On todays episode, Scott Simmons talks with longtime Olympic Games editor Rob Weir. In his 35 years in the industry, Rob has cut 7 Emmys, 10 Tellys, 10 Olympics and numerous docs as well as dozens of network and cable features. In this chat Scott and Rob dive into the complex nature of editing a major sporting event like the Olympics, you don’t want to miss it!

You can see more of Robs credits here: https://staffmeup.com/profile/robweir

Follow Scott on Twitter @editblog

Liking the podcast? Leave a review on your favorite platform! We greatly appreciate your feedback 🙂

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. Make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes!

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like