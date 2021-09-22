The Art of the Frame Podcast brings in-depth conversations with the top creators of your favorite films and shows into your car, living room and beyond. In each episode, we talk with creators ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors, cinematographers, directors and more about their careers and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On this special episode of the Art of the Frame Podcast, guest hosts Matt Jeppsen and Dean Friske talk with “Monsters of Man” writer, director and DP Mark Toia. Available on Amazon Prime, “Monsters of Man” debuted in late 2020 and has since risen to one of the top 10 action films on Amazon. In the episode, Matt and Dean talk with Mark about how he created the slick sci-fi thriller, and the challenges in self-financing and self-distributing the film. “Monsters of Man” can be rented on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV and more. Enjoy the episode!

Check out the films website here: https://www.monstersofman.movie/

Watch the trailer below:

Follow mark on Instagram @mark_toia

Follow Matt on Instagram @mjeppsen

