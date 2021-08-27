This week, Scott chats with Chancler Haynes about working on music videos for the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Imagine Dragons. They also talk about Chanclers journey into the industry and his special relationship with director Joseph Kahn

The Art of the Frame Podcast brings in-depth conversations with the top creators of your favorite films and shows into your car, living room and beyond. In each episode, we talk with creators ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors, cinematographers, directors and more about their careers and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On this week’s episode of Art of the Frame, host Scott Simmons chats with editor Chancler Haynes. Chancler has a background in commercial and music video editing as well as feature films. He has worked on videos for artists such as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Imagine Dragons. Commercial work includes spots for Lexus, General Motors and Fox Sports. Chancler also has a long collaborative history with director Joseph Kahn that includes the feature film Bodied.

While the intention of this podcast was to talk about music video editing (and they do just that) there is also a lot of discussion on editing commercial spots, dealing with agencies, on-set editing, and Chancler tells a fantastic story about how he began that relationship with Kahn. Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts by clicking the below link!

Special thanks to MASV for sponsoring this show and the Art of the Frame Podcast channel! Listeners of the podcast can get 100GB of free file transfers by going to massive.io/AOTF.

The Art of the Frame Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast, Radio Public and more. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!