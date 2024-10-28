In the latest episode of the Alan Smithee podcast, Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen and Michael Kammes are joined by Kylee Peña from Adobe. They discuss the evolving landscape of media and post-production and specifically explore Adobe’s introduction of Generative Extend, a groundbreaking tool within Premiere Pro that allows editors to extend video clips by up to two seconds using AI-generated content. They also explore the mixed sentiments within the industry regarding AI, with some professionals expressing concerns about its ethical implications, especially surrounding the authenticity of content.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support

Show notes:

Rate survey reminder closes November 1: https://www.postproductiondata.com/

FCP Creative Summit is happening again. Nov 13 – 15

https://www.cinegearexpo.com/atl-expo

Generative Extend in Adobe Premiere Pro:

https://main–blog–adobecom.hlx.page/en/drafts/julia/generative-extend-in-premiere-pro

https://contentauthenticity.org/

https://helpx.adobe.com/creative-cloud/help/content-credentials.html

Katie:

Lillian Schwartz passed away https://www.artnews.com/art-news/news/lillian-schwartz-computer-art-dead-1234721078/

Digging into her work https://www.artforum.com/features/painting-by-numbers-the-art-of-lillian-schwartz-230796/

www.lillian.com/films

Michael:

Wasabi AiR- https://wasabi.com/cloud-object-storage/wasabi-air

Scott:

https://knightsoftheeditingtable.com/excalibur

Kylee:

https://blog.adobe.com/en/publish/2024/10/16/new-adobe-max-sneaks-transform-photo-video-audio-3d-creation