Art Of The Frame Podcast Eps. 98 (“Mank” Set Designer Cassidy Shipley)

Art of the Frame Set Designer Cassidy Shipley "Mank"

Join Damian Allen as he talks with set designer Cassidy Shipley about the Oscar winning film “Mank”

June 2, 2021
The Art of the Frame Podcast brings in-depth conversations with the top creators of your favorite films and shows into your car, living room and beyond. In each episode, we talk with creators ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors, cinematographers, directors and more about their careers and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays episode of the Art of the Frame Podcast, Damian Allen talks with Cassidy Shipley about his work on the Oscar winning film “Mank.” Cassidy has had an illustrious career having worked as a set designer on films such as “La La Land”, and the upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder” as well as shows like “Mindhunter”, “Them” and the new Amazon series “Solos.”

Make sure to check out Cassidy’s full IMDb for more info about his career and head over to Amazon to watch “Solos!”

Todays episode of the Art of the Frame Podcast is brought to you by Filmtools.com

The Art of the Frame Podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAnchorGoogle PodcastsBreakerPocket CastsOvercastRadio Public and more. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!

