In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews editors Jeff Israel, Kevin D. Ross, Daniel Williams, and Genevieve Butler about the intricacies of editing the acclaimed series “Yellowjackets,” a genre bending series that has captivated audiences for three seasons and was recently renewed for a fourth.

Effectively telling this story requires the editors to combine its multiple timelines with the characters’ evolving journeys. The editors explained that while some transitions were scripted, a significant amount of creative decision-making occurred during the editing process.

“It’s difficult to get how it progresses and evolves until you’re in the edit room,” said Israel.

