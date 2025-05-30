Art of the Frame

Art of the Frame Podcast: Editors on Editing with Yellowjackets” Editors: Jeff Israel, Daniel Williams, Genevieve Butler & Kevin D. Ross

Art of the Frame Podcast: Editors on Editing with Yellowjackets" Editors: Jeff Israel, Daniel Williams, Genevieve Butler & Kevin D. Ross
May 30, 2025
In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews editors Jeff Israel, Kevin D. Ross, Daniel Williams, and Genevieve Butler about the intricacies of editing the acclaimed series “Yellowjackets,” a genre bending series that has captivated audiences for three seasons and was recently renewed for a fourth.

Effectively telling this story requires the editors to combine its multiple timelines with the characters’ evolving journeys. The editors explained that while some transitions were scripted, a significant amount of creative decision-making occurred during the editing process.

“It’s difficult to get how it progresses and evolves until you’re in the edit room,” said Israel.

