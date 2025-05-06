In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews five Editors from the British spy thriller television series, “The Day of the Jackal.” The editors detail their approaches to maintaining tension and emotional depth, especially in scenes balancing character flaws. The approach taken by the actors enabled nuanced editing that reflects the complexities of various character arcs.

Luke Dunkley, who is nominated for a BAFTA for The Day of the Jackal, also worked as an editor on “The Crimson Pedal” and “National Treasure”, both for which he was nominated for the BAFTA. Adam Green, has edited “The Last Kingdom”, “Willow”, “The Witcher”, “A Gentleman in Moscow” and “Doctor Who.” Sam Hodge was the first assistant editor on “Barbie” and “Citadel.” Elen Pierce Lewis edited episodes of “White Lines” and “Landscapers.” for which she won the BAFTA. Ben Whitehead’s editing credits include “The One”, “Gunned Down” and “Curfew.”

Thanks again to ACE for partnering with us on this podcast, check out their website for more.

And thank you to Sohonet for their support! Check out their site here: ⁠⁠https://www2.sohonet.com/editorial

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support