Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 31 (w/ “Jojo Rabbit” Editor Tom Eagles)

A Conversation With ACE Eddie Winner & Oscar Nominee

Profile Picture Filmtools January 22, 2020

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Jojo Rabbit editor and recent ace Eddie winner Tom Eagles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On this weeks episode, Steve talks with ACE Eddie winner Tom Eagles about his work on “Jojo Rabbit.” Just this past weekend Tom earned his first Eddie for Best Editing Feature Film- Comedy for “Jojo Rabbit” and is in the running for an Oscar in just a few weeks. Tom has worked on a number of different TV shows and films including “Ash vs Evil Dead”, “Spartacus” & “What We Do In The Shadows.” Listen to the full interview below:

Read Steve’s interview with Tom, including some exclusive photos and videos, here!

This weeks episode is brought to you by Studio Network Solutions. Studio Network Solutions combines state-of-the-art shared storage hardware with intuitive media management software, and powerful integrations for Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Avid, and Final Cut Pro Ten. Visit http://studionetworksolutions.com/AOTC/ and start creating amazing content, faster.

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


